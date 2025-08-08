The 360-Degree Assault on Climate Action Is Impossibly Grim

Any individual action can alone inspire a sort of helpless fury at yet another self-inflicted wound. But it is the degree of thoroughness, of top-to-bottom, no-stone-left-unturned completeness to the assault on all things climate change that can turn that fury into bewildered despair. All of it? They’re really going to go after all of it?

Root causes, monitoring, reporting, collaboration, adaptation — every last corner of the climate change conversation has been targeted, even now less than seven months into Trump’s term. There is no particular reason to do this now, as there will be other assaults next week, and next month, and next year; there will be canceled renewable energy projects, and giveaways to Big Oil, and embarrassing attempts at “science,” and more. But it seems worth doing, every so often, to look across the landscape of such moves and take stock — a recipe, perhaps, for what the most anti-science cadre of leaders in modern history is attempting to cook up.

In some cases the strategy is so brute-force in nature, so ugly and without pretense, as to be almost impossible to believe. Take monitoring — earlier this week, reports emerged that the administration is drawing up plans to end a highly successful NASA satellite mission early. The satellite, which is among the primary means by which we measure carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and offers critical data not just to scientists but also to oil and gas companies and farmers, will just… die. Literally.