EPA Leadership Is So, So Proud of Its Ignorance

Well, they’ve followed through. After reporting last week emerged that Lee Zeldin and the Environmental Protection Agency had a draft proposal to repeal the 2009 “endangerment finding” regarding the threat of greenhouse gases, on Tuesday Zeldin made it official.

Speaking at a truck dealership in Indianapolis — seriously — Zeldin said they were moving to address “the concern that EPA’s GHG emissions standards themselves, not carbon dioxide which the Finding never assessed independently, was the real threat to Americans’ livelihoods.” The idea that regulations, rather than the thing they are regulating, are the real threat is more or less the core of Republican governance dating back at least to Ronald Reagan. And Zeldin, with that claim, doesn’t even feint in the direction of his agency’s actual mission — instead of “protecting human health and the environment,” he wants only to protect “livelihoods.” Of course, this won’t do that either.