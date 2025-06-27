Is It Good That the Same Intelligence Briefing Creates Two Versions of Reality

“Months” or “years”? “Obliterated” or “damaged”? “Answered a lot of questions” or “currently unanswered questions”? Such are the dichotomies coming out of US Senators’ mouths after hearing a classified intelligence briefing on Thursday regarding the Trump administration’s surprise strikes on Iran last week; not that it’s new, but when it comes to starting wars it might be nice if the two parties did not live in two completely distinct realities when confronted with the same set of facts.

“To me, it still appears that we have only set back the Iranian nuclear program by a handful of months,” said Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy, after the briefing given by Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and director of the CIA John Ratcliffe. But what if you ask South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham about Iran’s nuclear sites? “They were obliterated. Nobody can use them anytime soon.” Hm. Okay.