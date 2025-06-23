Trump’s War with Iran Is Shockingly Unpopular

Historically speaking, one of the best ways for any leader in any country to whip up domestic support is to start a war. Nationalism is a hell of a drug, and every time a war begins, you typically see a jump in public polling as people glom on to whatever justifications are being used at the moment to evoke their pride in their nationality. This is such a transparently obvious move by leaders across the world that Trump even knows it, as he wrote in 2012 that “Now that Obam’s poll numbesr are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.”

Speaking of desperate presidents whose polling is in a tailspin, Trump joined Israel’s war against Iran over the weekend. He did see a bump in support for the war, but it came almost entirely from his own cult who have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that their lone principle is endorsing whatever Trump wants at any given moment. These are pretty shocking polling figures for a war that many Americans have been anticipating for decades.