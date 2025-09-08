The New Dallas Cowboys Docuseries Is About America’s Faded Team and Living Under Elder Rule

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, Chapman and Maclain Way’s eight-part Netflix docuseries on the substance and shadow of the ‘90s Dallas Cowboys, is a series of affirming statements hiding behind a question: What happened to the Cowboys?



The series is entertaining enough, scratching those nostalgic itches that come naturally to ‘90s kids and boomer football fans. In the end, though, this is essentially an endeavor that contributes more to the maintenance of the Cowboys’ ill-contested legend than to our understanding of the men at the heart of it – their virtues, their egos, their sins. Oh, those many sins.

A more inquisitive project might have dug deeper under floorboards and spoken with less recognizable sources without reputations to guard, however, we do have a great deal of star power here. NFL royals, business titans, and even an ex-president contribute awe and what passes for insight (Having Rupert Murdoch and George W. Bush as character witnesses for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a choice).

From the outset, the story delves into the rise and fall of Jones and former head coach Jimmy Johnson’s professional collaboration, which helped rebuild the franchise after years of failure. Naturally, we also relive moments from the careers of Cowboys greats Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman, and Emmitt Smith. Everything from Charles Haley’s meeting room masturbation to Smith’s lack of swag and Johnson verbally abusing an asthmatic kicker gets mentioned. Still, the series sometimes feels like it’s trying to canonize Jones, a wily oilman turned NFL Hall of Famer with his own long list of scandals (many of which are not explored in the lengthy series).

We are, however, regaled with tales of boardroom and backroom swashbuckling. How Jones revolutionized brand sponsorships for teams to the point of getting into a legal battle with the other owners and how he pushed the league to reappraise its value to networks (and now streamers, including Netflix).

Jones’s embrace of sporty spectacle as the owner, general manager, and driver of the Cowboys’ brand of sports entertainment largesse – where ratings and headlines might mean more than in-game success – is central to his mythos. As is his ability to turn an initial $150 million investment into a Cowboys valuation upwards of $12 billion – the result of all that norm-shredding, talking his success into existence, and milking those ‘90s dynasty years for all they’re worth (including with the chatter surrounding this very docuseries).

After three decades of highly profitable mediocrity, which undoubtedly takes a bigger and bigger piece of the pie from fans for tickets, concessions, and the like, I wonder who this is for.

I’d be shocked if Cowboys faithful can stand sitting through this series, overloaded on “How ’bout them Cowboys” reflection and Jones’ cheshire grin while waiting for the old man to stop making bad bets on coaches and players. This feels like something more for the strayed flock and curious outsiders – people more susceptible to the razzle dazzle of it all, with the innumerable B-roll shots of Cowboys cheerleaders, the long-rumored team depravity, the swagger and star power, and the personal soap operas between Jones, Johnson, Troy Aikman and former coach, Barry Switzer.