Congress’ Latest UAP Hearing Was About People

By Jacob Weindling  |  September 11, 2025 | 11:06am
Screenshot via ABC 7 Chicago
Congress UFOs
Congress’ Latest UAP Hearing Was About People

“As I sit before you today, I and many other whistleblowers have no job prospects and no foreseeable professional future in a nation every single one of us came forward to defend,” said United States Air Force veteran Dylan Borland to the House of Representatives’ UAP hearing on Tuesday. Of all these Congressional UAP hearings so far, this one seems to have made the smallest waves. It helped that there were no wild claims of Vatican UFO crash recoveries and such that made for a great SEO headline, but there were still many allegations made under oath along those same lines. This is a summary of the hearing with a tad bit of my own reporting added, but if you are a sicko like me, you can watch the entire two-and-a-half-hour affair here. The big headline from the event is this government video released of a hellfire missile being shot at…something, hitting it, bouncing off, and looking like it forced chunks of debris off of it, then the object wobbles, regains its flight path, and flies away, all while the debris continues to fly forward at a seemingly similar rate as the object.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, one of the GOP’s foremost crazies, chaired the hearing, and she was flanked by her two chief UAP attack dogs in Republican Reps. Eric Burlison and Tim ‘I like it when the president jangles keys in front of me‘ Burchett. This trio is the tip of the spear of the UAP caucus in the House, and this is the only subject where you will see any of them act like grownups. UFOs are actually an illuminating way to observe the GOP caucus in one of the only non-partisan environments you will ever find them in, and like with Nancy Mace chairing last year’s hearing, you can get a sense of who does and who does not know how to act like an adult when the moment requires it. Never forget that most of these people are simply putting on an act for the cameras.

There were some confusing moments where there was some clear miscommunication between these three as to how they would present the evidence they have worked with witnesses to elevate to the Congressional record, but on the whole, they acted like people who had prepared for a real hearing with serious and accomplished military veterans. Even horny Beetlejuice enthusiast Rep. Lauren Bobert did a much better job than last time of reading the questions that smarter people wrote for her, but she still had an off-script moment that no witness wanted to answer which again demonstrated how she is too crazy for UFOs and you simply can’t take her anywhere.

There were a few Democrats at the hearing, and this is where I can add a little reporting of my own to this saga. I wrote a plea a few months ago to Congressional lefties to take this more seriously, so the GOP’s trio of fascists and a conservative Democrat in Jared Moskowitz are not the only ones digging into whatever connections people keep saying Lockheed Martin has to this subject. I know that some key staff members of some people in the Congressional Progressive Caucus read that plea and had already agreed with my point before I made it, and I have been told that functionally, the House UAP caucus is more than just the GOP’s three looney tunes. They’re just the only ones coming out of the shadows to make this their issue in public, but there are weird friendships made in Congress, and some have emerged around an interest in this subject and a widespread belief among practically everyone in Congress that they’re all being lied to.

People surprised by this: Tim Burchett is friends with everybody! He’s friendly with Sarah McBride, AOC, Ilhan Omar and Maxwell Frost!

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 5:49 PM

To demonstrate how this may be the only real bipartisan issue left in Washington, progressive Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Summer Lee agreed with the fascists and the Democratic pro-Israel nut on the need to protect UAP whistleblowers. Crockett was the ranking member on the hearing and was clearly a little weirded out by this whole thing, but she remained steadfast around the core message of this hearing: the need to pass laws that protect whistleblowers. Summer Lee generally used the hearing as an attack on the GOP and didn’t care to talk much about UAPs, which is still a good approach because Eric Burlison and Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett talk a big game about protecting UAP whistleblowers, and then abandon all their supposed ideals the moment non-UAP government whistleblowers enter the conversation. Holding politicians accountable is always good.

But UAP whistleblowers are a special kind of breed, because they are emerging out of some of the most highly classified programs on earth—Special Access Programs (SAPs). The vast secrecy around SAPs is enforced through literally deadly serious repercussions, as Borland pointed out that if he, a man who has lived a life in SAPs, says the wrong thing, “technically I can be charged with The Espionage Act,” which carries the death penalty with it. Additionally, nearly all UAP whistleblowers report aggressive reprisals against them when going through official government reporting channels, and often say that one reason they become whistleblowers is that they lose all job prospects in the spook industry and have no choice but to speak out.

Simply talking about anything related to SAPs within the government is difficult due to their compartmentalized nature, making oversight that much more challenging. This is the core allegation at the heart of Congress’s UAP inquiries—they have allocated money to programs and that money has been misused. To what ends is the U.S. government and defense contractor-centric mystery at the heart of UAPs.

Whistleblowers Face Serious Financial Hardship

“I am a former ‘1N1’ geospatial intelligence specialist for the U.S. Air Force in an active duty enlisted capacity from 2010 to 2013,” said Dylan Borland in his statement under oath. “I also worked for BAE Systems and Intrepid Solutions as a Senior Analyst, an expert in analyzing video, radar, and advanced electro optical imagery for official identification of aerial order of battle as well as naval and ground. Borland has gone through the official process to be a federal whistleblower, “having testified to both the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) and All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) with direct firsthand knowledge of and experience with craft and technologies (commonly known as UFO or UAP) that are not ours and that are reportedly operating without Congressional oversight.”

Like practically every whistleblower before him, Borland alleges that his “professional career was deliberately obstructed,” and he has “endured sustained reprisals from government agencies for more than a decade.” Borland told a story that began in 2012 at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, where he “saw an approximately 100 foot-long equilateral triangle fly from near the NASA hangar on base and come within one hundred feet of where I was standing. This craft interfered with my telephone, did not have any sound, and the material it was made of appeared fluid or dynamic.”

Borland said that “some years after that experience,” he was “further exposed to classified information from the UAP legacy crash retrieval program through a sensitive position I held within a Special Access Program.” He said during this time, yet again, intelligence officers came to him “in fear for their own careers,” citing “misconduct within these programs and the same retaliation I was already enduring.”

This is it. This is the point of the hearing. Forget all the exotic specifics that Borland talked about later or the weird object that looked like it deflected a hellfire missile off of it. Dragging Borland up to the podium alongside Joe Spielberger, Senior Policy Counsel to Project On Government Oversight, sends a clear message about the very tangible realities at the heart of this issue, and what the chief goal of this hearing really was. Whistleblowers lose their livelihoods after speaking about or even just seeing misconduct taking place within SAPs, and this is a big part of the overall fight to protect those willing to come forward and speak about waste, fraud and abuse in the government.

UAPs are yet another constitutional crisis in America. That is why I write about them and why they belong on a politics site. There are government programs operating beyond Congressional oversight according to an avalanche of whistleblowers and Congresspeople spanning across decades. Even if UAPs are all bullshit, that means that money is being stolen from us, and people’s careers are being threatened to protect that theft. That’s mafia shit.

Borland says the retaliation he faced is why he became a whistleblower, the same thing that David Grusch and Matthew Brown and countless other whistleblowers have said. They feel they have no choice, and if you think they’re grifters who are totally full of shit, ask yourself a simple question: why would people who can only work in these kinds of programs torch their livelihoods in order to lie under oath to Congress?

Unless you are up there James Clapper-style, giving everyone the biggest poker tell ever that you’re lying under oath, we should believe people testifying under oath. Disbelieving them just because they say things that give you an epistemological shock erodes democracy. Congress is the people’s branch of government, and lying under oath to it is a very serious crime punishable by extensive time in prison. The whole reason this system of testifying to Congress is designed this way is to foster an environment of trust and accountability. You can’t just say “well of course they’re lying,” and just accept that folks who earned top secret security clearances are all wildly self-destructive and irrational people without evidence. That’s an irrational point you’re making!

I do not know if David Grusch was telling the truth under oath when he testified about Vatican UFOs and people being killed to cover this up in 2023, but I do know that he is not in prison right now. He’s working on Eric Burlison’s staff. A big part of this recent push is trying to give work to these people who say they are coming forward to tell us something heinous is happening behind the doors of some of the most secretive programs in the government. They are doing it at grave personal risk to themselves and a big way to aid this disclosure effort along is simply finding ways to help them put food on their table after they blow the whistle. Greeting them with disdain and scorn is shitty, and if they are liars, they have provided testimony under oath that can be vetted and proven by actual investigators, not professional debunkers like Mick West whose brand depends on everything being swamp gas. Something is going on, there are too many of these whistleblowers with vetted and credentialed backgrounds speaking out and talking under oath, and the story they all tell is pretty harrowing.

“If This Goes Back Behind Closed Doors, This Is Gonna Get Ugly”

Borland said this in response to Luna asking him how widespread the career reprisals are across the intelligence community. He actually gave a hopeful answer, saying that “because people are able to come before you and people are speaking out, I think it has been somewhat less” impactful on members of the intelligence community, before leaving the committee with this warning. The nature of SAPs means you don’t know what the person next to you is working on, and so Borland pointed out that simply having people speak out helps others realize they’re not alone so they can come out and say they saw something strange too.

It also helps when people like current U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Alejandro Wiggins speak out about what they saw, the first active duty military member to testify about UAPs under oath. He is not enmeshed in the world of SAPs like Borland nor did he say he faced reprisals for reporting what he saw (which goes to show you how differently the Navy treats this subject compared to other parts of the government, especially the tight-lipped Air Force). Chief Wiggins said under oath that in February of 2023, while on the USS Jackson “A self-luminous, ‘Tic-Tac’-shaped object was observed emerging from the ocean (transmedium), then linking up with three similar objects. All four departed simultaneously in a highly synchronized, near-instantaneous manner. No sonic boom or conventional propulsion signatures were observed.” Wiggins said that “Objects were detected on multiple sensors, including radar, and video was recorded inside CIC using a Star SAFIRE multi-spectral EO/IR system; location and time stamps are visible in the source video frames published by journalists.”

Jeffrey Nuccetelli was the third military UAP witness in the hearing, a sixteen-year Air Force veteran, testifying under oath that “Between 2003 and 2005, five UAP incidents occurred at Vandenberg Air Force Base, home to the National Missile Defense Project, a top national security priority.”

But the signature man under oath was KLAS’s George Knapp, the UAP journalist. He has long treated this “like a story” as he told Congress, and he has influenced a wave of people like me to take this more seriously. Knapp has won all sorts of awards for non-UAP reporting (he has broken many stories about the mob in Vegas), and he is a capital-J journalist who has investigated UFOs as thoroughly as anyone has the last few decades.

And the malfeasance that Knapp and many others have long reported on is this general story: something technological fell out of the skies at some point and the United States government picked it up. It’s advanced well beyond our comprehension, and it has been hidden away inside defense contractors like “Lockheed Martin” according to Knapp, but he also says that these defense contractors are “doing what they were asked to do” by the “CIA I think primarily.” Knapp does not believe that much progress has been made reverse-engineering this exotic technology since the 1940s, because the compartmentalized nature of SAPs does not allow for true scientific study to take place within them.

Knapp believes that these defense contractors who have kept exotic technology hidden inside the byzantine structure of Special Access Programs would “like an off-ramp, that they’d like some help with figuring out this technology at some point.” This all sounds crazy, but we also learned yesterday that Etsy witches might be real, so reality is definitely stranger than we think, and Knapp is far from the only one telling this general story. Dr. Eric W. Davis, a well-respected scientist who has contracted jobs for the government for decades told the New York Times that he briefed a defense department agency in March 2020 about retrievals of “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

I’m not saying that this proves the government has recovered crashed UFOs, just that there are a lot of people in and around the government who are pretty certain that we have, and we are not the only ones either.

“The guy who was in charge of that [Soviet] program, Colonel Boris Sokolov, told me that their goal was to basically develop technology that would be superior to anything we had based on what they learned from UFOs,” said Knapp. The veteran journalist detailed a story where he, uh, escorted top-secret documents out of the collapsing Soviet Union in the early 1990s. Knapp submitted them to Congress which he says reveal “almost certainly the largest UFO investigation in the world.”

This is not just an American phenomenon. This is not all some psy-op. There is something strange going on in our skies and seas that countries ranging from the United States to Russia to Brazil have demonstrated a very real interest in for many decades. What this mystery is remains to be seen, but we will never find out if we can’t find a way to protect the people risking their livelihoods to tell us about it. There are a million moving targets in UFO world and most of them are bullshit, but we should never lose sight of the fact that humanity lies at the core of this mystery.

 
Join the discussion...
 