Congress’ Latest UAP Hearing Was About People

“As I sit before you today, I and many other whistleblowers have no job prospects and no foreseeable professional future in a nation every single one of us came forward to defend,” said United States Air Force veteran Dylan Borland to the House of Representatives’ UAP hearing on Tuesday. Of all these Congressional UAP hearings so far, this one seems to have made the smallest waves. It helped that there were no wild claims of Vatican UFO crash recoveries and such that made for a great SEO headline, but there were still many allegations made under oath along those same lines. This is a summary of the hearing with a tad bit of my own reporting added, but if you are a sicko like me, you can watch the entire two-and-a-half-hour affair here. The big headline from the event is this government video released of a hellfire missile being shot at…something, hitting it, bouncing off, and looking like it forced chunks of debris off of it, then the object wobbles, regains its flight path, and flies away, all while the debris continues to fly forward at a seemingly similar rate as the object.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, one of the GOP’s foremost crazies, chaired the hearing, and she was flanked by her two chief UAP attack dogs in Republican Reps. Eric Burlison and Tim ‘I like it when the president jangles keys in front of me‘ Burchett. This trio is the tip of the spear of the UAP caucus in the House, and this is the only subject where you will see any of them act like grownups. UFOs are actually an illuminating way to observe the GOP caucus in one of the only non-partisan environments you will ever find them in, and like with Nancy Mace chairing last year’s hearing, you can get a sense of who does and who does not know how to act like an adult when the moment requires it. Never forget that most of these people are simply putting on an act for the cameras.

There were some confusing moments where there was some clear miscommunication between these three as to how they would present the evidence they have worked with witnesses to elevate to the Congressional record, but on the whole, they acted like people who had prepared for a real hearing with serious and accomplished military veterans. Even horny Beetlejuice enthusiast Rep. Lauren Bobert did a much better job than last time of reading the questions that smarter people wrote for her, but she still had an off-script moment that no witness wanted to answer which again demonstrated how she is too crazy for UFOs and you simply can’t take her anywhere.

There were a few Democrats at the hearing, and this is where I can add a little reporting of my own to this saga. I wrote a plea a few months ago to Congressional lefties to take this more seriously, so the GOP’s trio of fascists and a conservative Democrat in Jared Moskowitz are not the only ones digging into whatever connections people keep saying Lockheed Martin has to this subject. I know that some key staff members of some people in the Congressional Progressive Caucus read that plea and had already agreed with my point before I made it, and I have been told that functionally, the House UAP caucus is more than just the GOP’s three looney tunes. They’re just the only ones coming out of the shadows to make this their issue in public, but there are weird friendships made in Congress, and some have emerged around an interest in this subject and a widespread belief among practically everyone in Congress that they’re all being lied to.

People surprised by this: Tim Burchett is friends with everybody! He’s friendly with Sarah McBride, AOC, Ilhan Omar and Maxwell Frost! — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 5:49 PM

To demonstrate how this may be the only real bipartisan issue left in Washington, progressive Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Summer Lee agreed with the fascists and the Democratic pro-Israel nut on the need to protect UAP whistleblowers. Crockett was the ranking member on the hearing and was clearly a little weirded out by this whole thing, but she remained steadfast around the core message of this hearing: the need to pass laws that protect whistleblowers. Summer Lee generally used the hearing as an attack on the GOP and didn’t care to talk much about UAPs, which is still a good approach because Eric Burlison and Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett talk a big game about protecting UAP whistleblowers, and then abandon all their supposed ideals the moment non-UAP government whistleblowers enter the conversation. Holding politicians accountable is always good.

But UAP whistleblowers are a special kind of breed, because they are emerging out of some of the most highly classified programs on earth—Special Access Programs (SAPs). The vast secrecy around SAPs is enforced through literally deadly serious repercussions, as Borland pointed out that if he, a man who has lived a life in SAPs, says the wrong thing, “technically I can be charged with The Espionage Act,” which carries the death penalty with it. Additionally, nearly all UAP whistleblowers report aggressive reprisals against them when going through official government reporting channels, and often say that one reason they become whistleblowers is that they lose all job prospects in the spook industry and have no choice but to speak out.