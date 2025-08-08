Of Course Crypto Bros Are Throwing Dildos At WNBA GamesScreenshot via Chaz NBA
Of course this is happening, what other group of people on this planet are so utterly broken as to concoct this plan to throw dildos on the court at WNBA games? “It was more or less like an opportunistic approach to, you know, what is already trending,” said the crypto Twitter account Lt. Daldo Raine to ESPN. “Where is there already controversy and how do we intercept some of that attention?”
The “controversy” this manchild too cowardly to give ESPN his real name is referring to is the WNBA existing. A league exploding in popularity with a new billion-dollar media deal alongside the arrival of a transcendent star in Caitlin Clark is controversial to the manosphere, because weak men are threatened by women expressing any kind of personal agency–and the manosphere is the preeminent safe space for weak boys, with crypto being a particularly comforting silo for America’s most fundamentally broken manchildren.
How dare these WNBA players play without a sexual joke only found funny by 14-year-old boys forced upon them? Who are these women demanding they demonstrate their immense skills at the highest level for an audience of millions? Who is thinking about the broken husks of what allegedly are men who feel sad when they see a woman they know could beat them to within an inch of their life?
- sports Of Course Crypto Bros Are Throwing Dildos At WNBA Games By Jacob Weindling August 8, 2025 | 11:50am
