How I Lost a Million Dollars In Crypto

“JPMorgan explores lending against clients’ crypto holdings,” reported the Financial Times this week, sending a paralyzing chill down my spine. That headline is the short summary of my title, and when I read it, I had the crypto version of war flashbacks to flickering numbers on a screen and losing more money than I knew was possible. At that point, I knew I had to tell my crypto story, if nothing more than to try to push JPMorgan away from this extremely bad idea.

I have been interested in crypto since 2014, when I first discovered the Bitcointalk forums where Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, posted about his ideas for the digital currency with the community. I thought it was an interesting economic slash computer science experiment worth keeping an eye on, and now think crypto is vaporware coopted by the VC class to try to defraud the world. When Mt. Gox melted down, I got to see where Bitcoin’s volume really came from and the potential for it to grow by simply adding basic activity on regulated trading platforms that aren’t associated with crimes (at least not as directly as Mt. Gox), and it formed the basis of my developing crypto thesis going into 2016, the year that changed my life forever.

That was the year I transitioned from being some random sales guy radicalized by selling merchant accounts into the writer you see today. I began 2016 living in Boston, writing for Paste Politics on the side of my day job, and ended the year in Atlanta as Paste’s Media and Business Editor. Moving from a city where a car is a burden to one where it is required led me to take out some savings, and this is where my crypto journey really begins.

I thought that cash today was still more valuable than it is tomorrow, and figured I would buy a car cheaper by bringing more cash up front to the dealership, but quickly learned about the magic of zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) and the distorted world that delivered unto us. For the low price of five grand and pledging some debt to the dealers’ bank, I could buy a car for much cheaper than it would cost me to purchase outright today. And I could pay the rest off at zero percent interest! What fool wouldn’t take that deal?

I walked out of the dealership not quite knowing what to do with the sum left over to me by the ZIRP gods. At this point I knew enough about crypto to know that the first bull cycle happened four years after its birth in 2009, mirroring the four-year halving cycle built into Bitcoin, and with 2017 on the horizon, I decided to jump in with two feet. Since I had missed the first big Bitcoin boat, I eventually bought into my friends’ exhortation that Ethereum (ETH) was the next big thing and put my ZIRP money into it an average price of around $30. ETH is currently trading around $3,600.

It is a strange thing, to make the greatest trade that you will ever make, and truly know that you had no fucking clue what you were doing when you were making it.

Ethereum went up 350 percent the next month after I dollar cost averaged my car payment into it. It went up another 700 percent over the next few months after that. I was a genius. The greatest investor there ever was. I didn’t need to go to finance school, all I had to do was buy a magic shitcoin and watch it go berserk. From the point I first bought Ethereum in February 2017 to its peak at the end of the bull cycle in January 2018, it went up over twelve thousand percent.

Of course I didn’t sell it at the peak. No one does. Never trust anyone who tells you that they did unless they have the receipts. I did sell some of it throughout 2017, paying down all my debts and my initial investment, giving me a crypto freeroll. I didn’t know what I was doing and was afraid to sell too much because the tax implications blew my mind, but my new ascendance to bouncing around the two-comma club was hard to process. I went to a prep school as a kid and am no stranger to being around money, and my father was a stockbroker too, so I have always been adjacent to this stuff, but it was the first time it has hit me personally. This was my money, more than I have ever had by a longshot. I was frozen. I won the lottery, and as Ethereum evolved into the gold standard crypto that people actually use, I figured I could afford to wait another cycle and held my large unrealized gains through the coming crypto winter.

The Fog of the 2021 Crypto War

People don’t know what stupid is. I have seen things you could not believe. Hamsters racing each other for millions of dollars on behalf of an international crime syndicate. A “stablecoin” that goes to zero because the founder programmed a literal death spiral into his Ponzi scheme, which wound up collapsing the empire of a major political donor living in a polycule in the Bahamas leveraging an empire on his illiquid shitcoin. I have bred digital horses worth tens of thousands of dollars, and raced them in races where you can win thousands more. I saw people buy something called SCAM and then get upset when they were scammed by it. I saw CUMROCKET become a respected member of the community. I’ve seen entire teams expose themselves as one teenage girl in Malaysia who just fooled a bunch of American idiots out of millions of dollars. I’ve even seen truly altruistic crypto acts, where Cobie and Ledger and the Up Only podcast would sporadically drop into some random musician streaming on Twitch to a handful of people, helped them open a wallet, and then got their viewers to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to these artists.