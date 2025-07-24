Senator Admits To Giving the President ‘Cover’ On Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

Stripping away names and only using titles in the Trump 2.0 era is something of an insanity inducing exercise. The prestige of these people’s positions in relation to their fundamental buffoonery creates a cognitive dissonance that has become embedded in the fabric of our political reality. We should not have to deal with serious issues in the unserious manner that we do, and yet, here we are. The Jeffrey Epstein case is an incredibly grave one that put a conspirator in prison for 20 years, and any healthy polity would approach it with a posture proportional to the nature of Epstein’s horrific crimes against over 1,000 victims.

But we don’t have a healthy polity, the nature of our politics won’t allow for it. We have a politics defined by names like Markwayne Mullin and Donald Trump, doing one of the least gracious tightrope walks in history. Trump is in the midst of an Epstein heel turn so shambolic and shady it cost him significant goodwill with his own cult members (speaking of heel turns, I would be remiss if I did not point out today that Splinter lived longer than Hulk Hogan did). Trump may have even lost his #2 at the FBI to woke mental health days over his U-turn on the Epstein case. The dumbest, most popular podcasters alive are all giving their audience their generation’s Walter Cronkite condemning Vietnam moment, telling their audiences that their God-King is “insulting our intelligence.”

And now Congress is adjourning early, per the GOP Leader, specifically because they don’t want to “play politics” with the Epstein files. All while Trump’s lawyer goes to talk to Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell who thinks she never got a fair trial. I wonder what they’re going to talk about! If it’s anything like what Sen. Mullin admitted to on the floor of Congress today, it’s some kind of “cover” for a man who Epstein once said was “his best friend.”