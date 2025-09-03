The Tricky Political Problem for Democrats Who Want to Fight Back Against Trump

Far be it from me to defend House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the most not made for the moment man since the Dems were rushing brand-new 2006 Chuck Schumers off the assembly line, but I do sympathize with a difficult aspect of the political game that Democratic politicians must play with a general public who just elected Donald Trump president: telling voters that they’re rubes who got tricked by a braindead huckster.

“Donald Trump promised that he would lower housing costs on day one. Here’s a suggestion for the Trump administration: try to legislate,” said Jeffries yesterday. “And maybe we can find some common ground in order to get something done for the American people.” This nonsense proves that Jeffries is constitutionally incapable of meeting the moment, because a seven-year-old who has hazy memories of the 2020 election can see that statement for the focus group tested bullshit it is. Democrats’ favored crutches of kitchen table issues and working together across the aisle and blah blah blah don’t mean anything other than revealing how weak the Democrats really are and how they believe in nothing. Yes, they are in the minority and have no power to do things (slowing things down is another thing entirely, and this is where they continue to lie to you), but no one believes they mean anything they say because they don’t say anything without focus group testing it first to make sure there’s no humanity left in it when the words leave their mouths.

“Donald Trump promised that he would lower housing costs on day one, but he lied. He’s just here to give handouts to his billionaire friends” is much more along the line of attack the Democratic base wants from their cowardly Democrats in Congress. It’s an effective line but it doesn’t come without its perils, because they have to be the ones to tell these idiots they got fooled. Twice!