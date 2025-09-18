Trump Asks Supreme Court to Let Him Crash the Economy

By Jacob Weindling  |  September 18, 2025 | 2:07pm
Photo by Office of Senator Lindsey Graham
Economy Federal Reserve
The most important thing to understand about the saga of Trump’s attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is that this is not about Lisa Cook. This is about the most hallowed ideological construct in economics: the Fed’s independence. Monetary policy is boring, and no one should ever be forced to endure the horrors I did learning about interest rates and such, but it’s important that someone understands this madness, because the whole world runs on it. The now compromised Bureau of Labor Statistics releases data that the world and the Fed use, and it is assumed that we’re all looking at the same data and working towards the same ends of growing the economic pie. The Fed uses its own set of internal backwards-looking tools to set interest rates that often get criticized for being “too late,” as the president has branded Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair Trump openly said he was going to fire before his advisers undoubtedly showed him their simulations of the market meltdown that would ensue. President cancel culture has now pivoted to finding another way to wriggle through this set of defenses around the Fed to reach his true aim of setting interest rates himself.

So of course an accomplished Black woman would be his next target after accepting that he can’t chop the head off of the Fed’s snake without instantly crashing the markets, so he has to find a more subtle route in. He cannot legally fire Fed governors without cause, whether it’s Powell or Cook, because again, their independence is sacrosanct. This is why he’s throwing around allegations of mortgage fraud and buildings going over budget, a man who only traffics in fiction must find a fact to get what he wants.

It is something of an economic article of faith across the entire financial world that the Fed will adhere to its own dual mandate of maintaining healthy labor market and 2 percent inflation, and all assumptions made downstream of this powerful institution are made with the trust that it will operate according to this well-known mandate, and not to partisan political whims. I cannot stress enough how trust is the real thing that actually underpins finance, not money, and the industry’s obsession with pricing risk is effectively pricing trust. Without trust, the long-term investments Trump wants businesses to make in America will happen anywhere but America.

Trump wants to change the fundamental economic paradigm which built the world around us. He wants everyone to have to trust him, without realizing that other, potentially more trustworthy countries sell their debt too. Ever the real estate man, he is obsessed with interest rates, the true ZIRP god the delusional and most expensive stock market ever has earned for itself. All year, he’s been clamoring to cut 3 percent off the Fed Funds Rate in one meeting to get it down to 1 percent, a gargantuan single cut that is larger than the entirety of Fed cuts made in 2008 (2.92 percent). The Fed cut 0.25 percent yesterday (25 bps, or basis points, if you want to sound fancy to us finance folk), as they do want to eventually lower the Fed Funds Rate to around 2 percent where they deem that inflation will have officially been tamed. But monetary policy has long and lagging effects, which is why they prefer to move slowly at 25 or 50 bps at a time and wait to see what happens. If they’re moving 75 bps at a time like they did on the way up after the Fed was late in 2022, you know the shit has hit the fan to some degree. Trump wants a 300 bps cut yesterday. This is madness.

Until inflation gets down to two percent, and it’s at three percent and rising, cutting interest rates is very dangerous. The 1970s taught us this. If inflation is still rattling around in the bowels of our economy and you cut interest rates to try to spur growth, well, inflation is another word for growth! Inflation is not a bad thing; it’s just very much a Goldilocks-style dynamic where you don’t want it running too hot or too cold. If you run the economy hot, inflation will rise (and real growth, total growth minus inflation, could easily fall), and then you will have to raise interest rates later to try to tame inflation, crushing economic growth more. If you repeat this cycle…oh boy, that’s why normal non-finance people know who Paul Volcker is.

June 1980 serves as the all-time high on Lyndon B. Johnson advisor Arthur Okun’s misery index, which is simply just the unemployment rate plus the inflation rate, and the 1970s economy really was miserable. This swing back and forth between high inflation and low growth proved centuries of economic thought wrong, as what is known as stagflation was once thought to be an impossible set of economic dynamics. Low growth should lower inflation with it, but if inflation rises due to other dynamics–like the highest tariff rate since 1934–you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place monetary policy-wise, because cutting or raising interest rates will help one half of the dual mandate while harming the other. If the labor market weakens and unemployment ticks up because you’re indulging your most racist advisor’s dream of having his own gestapo, buddy you got yourself stagflation, a seemingly impossible but very real and miserable dynamic that gets closer and closer with each Fed meeting under Trump 2. We’re not there yet, but a stagflationary outline is emerging around us.

So after having his attempt to remove Lisa Cook denied by a district court in his bid to get his own toady into the independent Fed so he can repeat the worst mistakes of the 1970s all at once, Trump is appealing to the only court he knows he can win at: John Roberts’ shambolic Supreme “Court,” America’s most shameless and enthusiastically racist “Court” since Reconstruction. These group of conservative activists cosplaying as serious legal thinkers have invented a Trump doctrine where he is exempt from the Magna Carta and everything which came thereafter, offending the sensibilities of legions of Trump-appointed judges in the lower courts who actually take their jobs somewhat to completely seriously. We live in a world now where six hacks get to decide whether president melting brain gets to pursue his worst impulses, and we may be nearing an endgame of sorts for an economy getting creakier with each Fed meeting.

After losing yet again in the lower courts, Trump is now running to the only dad who does love him, John Roberts, and asking him to tell everyone otherwise. If Roberts takes this up and makes way for Trump to fire Lisa Cook, then that creates a farcical patina of legal precedent to fire the independent Fed governor Trump said he wanted to fire earlier this year. He was talked out of doing this because of the market’s reaction when he said it, and firing Lisa Cook for some sort of made-up cause is his attempt to show Wall Street that he has a court-approved hall pass to appoint himself as Fed Chair.

If he succeeds, then the bedrock of the global financial system has shifted, and I suspect the dollar’s ‘not since 1973‘ down-only march this year is proof of smart money getting out ahead of Trump likely succeeding at what he has long wanted to do, following everything else our institutions have done this year proving themselves to be gobsmackingly weak on a level that Neville Chaimberlain would find uncouth and embarrassing. J.P.Morgan is out here publishing articles titled “Is the US dollar losing its dominance?” and while this is a common form of doomer hype on Wall Street you can find published throughout the decades, the DXY chart is really hard to argue with right now.

YTD performance of major currencies vs USD.

[image or embed]

— George Pearkes (@peark.es) September 16, 2025 at 8:11 AM

American debt, also known as the Treasury Bond market, the largest market in the world, is literally called “risk-free.” It forms the basis of all the math I was taught in finance school, and the world is now reconsidering how much risk is actually attached to the foundation of money as we know it. If there is Trump risk attached not just to our debt, as has been the concern in the bond market all year, but to our monetary policy too, that shifts the flow of where gargantuan amounts of risk-free investments are stashing themselves. Giant European pension funds are already pulling $14 billion out of BlackRock over its abandonment of its climate commitments, and big money around the world has spent the year repositioning its cash positions in other countries as it changes its risk models because our empire is rapidly collapsing.

America is more untrustworthy this year than it was last year, that’s what all the market math this year is saying, and if Trump takes over the Fed, it will constitute an epistemological shock for a global economy centered around a wrongheaded belief that the United States is not a land that wants kings. We appear to be on the economic path to remaking all the worst policy mistakes of the 1970s and 1930s, and given that “sales of heavy trucks are falling like the U.S. is headed for a recession” according to CNBC now, John Roberts really does hold the entire world’s economic future in his hands to some degree. If the Fed loses its independence amidst a recession caused by Trump’s illegal trade and immigration policies, that’s it forever for the very concept of risk-free American debt, another accomplishment we could add to Roberts’ fetid legacy as potentially this country’s worst Chief Justice ever.

 
