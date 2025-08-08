Handicapping All the Rumored UFO Explanations

Handicapping All the Rumored UFO ExplanationsScreenshot via The United States Navy
In my short time as an accidental UFO reporter with a source who pointed me towards a very strange United States Air Force Plant 42, I have had many people ask me “what’s really going on?” And my answer is always the same: I don’t know man, my brain hurts. I have ventured through what I call the Great Bullshit Ocean of UFOs over the last five years, trying to vet as much verified information as I can find, becoming more and more convinced that this is a real thing as I found more and more good evidence–especially in the scientific realm thanks to a lifetime of work by Jacques Vallée, the real-life inspiration for Lacombe, the French scientist in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. When the guy who helped build the early ARPANET and co-developed NASA’s first map of Mars before he spent decades investigating UFOs for the government speaks, you’d be a dummy not to listen.
While I try to stick to writing about what we can say we know about UFOs because I take having an honest to goodness source and thread to pull on very seriously, I will wade into the realm of speculation in this article so I have a piece to cite as my more detailed “I don’t know man, my brain hurts” explanation. The new Congressional agenda includes UFOs, so this will likely become a more pertinent discussion in the coming months.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s now third attempt to pass a bipartisan bill that is the craziest piece of legislation I have ever read has fully convinced me there is real meat on this bone. I use his UAPDA as my guidepost as to what the government may know about UFOs, and you can see echoes of all these theories below in it. What the government knows could range from the very terrestrial to not, and I will give each theory I consistently come across a gambling line expressing my sense of the probability it could be true (reminder: a -400 line is a favorite, meaning you risk $400 to win $100, while a +400 line is an underdog, meaning you risk $100 to make $400).
It’s One Big Nothingburger
Odds: +100,000,000
I want to get this out of the way early for the perpetual skeptics: there is no possibility I see where this is nothing. We know Harry Reid apportioned $22 million to AAWSAP to study this stuff, and many more government dollars have flowed towards programs associated with UAPs. If the perpetual skeptics are right that people like the Captain of the Black Aces and the entire fleet of aircraft carriers and ships behind him are just hallucinating UFOs over the Pacific Ocean, that still means that money has gone towards these hallucinations. Someone took that money, and the bill that Chuck Schumer and Mike Rounds wrote is filled with references to private defense contractors. If it’s all bullshit, and it could be, it’s not no big deal.
It’s All Bullshit
Odds: +5,000
This would be a pretty expansive scam, as it would span decades, planting evidence in governments across the entire world. It would be an operation that would require a vast number of resources and people to keep quiet, in similar scope to the huge and hugely secretive resources the UFO coverup is alleged to hoard. The allegation that this is all the product of disinformation agents, liars, and delusional members of the armed forces requires a massive conspiracy theory to support it (and ‘don’t worry, it’s no big deal, it’s just hazing and one time we fired an EMP through some nukes in Montana’ ain’t it). I would allege that it’s a more convoluted process to explain how this is all bullshit than the straightforward “this is what it looks like” UFO conspiracy theory.
But it’s possible. We know that UFOs are teeming with disinformation from three-letter agencies just because it’s a great way to track a unique lie and understand how countries collect intelligence, to say nothing of their more nefarious dis- and misinformation motives. A big lie is not outside the realm of possibility. After all, this is the country that built a ghost army in Germany to fake Hitler out and draw his resources away from the real attack. Maybe it’s all smoke and mirrors in service of propping up unaccountable and unlimited black budgets for defense contractors, or for some other unknown national security purpose. I highly doubt it, but I haven’t seen anything yet that can categorically rule it out.
They’re China and/or Russia
Odds: +1,500
- musings Handicapping All the Rumored UFO Explanations By Jacob Weindling August 8, 2025 | 3:28pm
- sports Of Course Crypto Bros Are Throwing Dildos At WNBA Games By Jacob Weindling August 8, 2025 | 11:50am
- climate, economy Big Banks Don't See Upside in Climate Promises Anymore By Dave Levitan August 8, 2025 | 11:12am
- media Jimmy Fallon Doesn't Know How To Read The Room By Jason Tabrys August 8, 2025 | 10:58am
- climate The 360-Degree Assault on Climate Action Is Impossibly Grim By Dave Levitan August 8, 2025 | 9:24am
- elections Elizabeth Warren Is the Bernie Lost Cause Myth of 2020 By Jacob Weindling August 7, 2025 | 11:45am
- climate Climate Change Has Pushed California's Fire Season Earlier — By As Much as a Month and a Half By Dave Levitan August 7, 2025 | 11:08am
- media, trump-administration South Park Proves It's Too Big To Fail In Its Mission To Mock Trump By Jason Tabrys August 7, 2025 | 10:19am
- trump-administration Trump Announces New Thing He Is Not Allowed to Do By Dave Levitan August 7, 2025 | 8:55am
- trump-administration World's Most On-the-Nose 'Coding Error' Erases Some Rather Critical Bits of the Constitution By Dave Levitan August 6, 2025 | 1:02pm
- immigration, trump-administration It’s Not As Easy to Staff ICE As Trump Thinks By Jacob Weindling August 6, 2025 | 12:46pm
- elections The GOP’s Internal Polling Must Be Brutal By Jacob Weindling August 6, 2025 | 11:22am
- healthcare, trump-administration RFK Jr. Wants You to Die By Dave Levitan August 6, 2025 | 10:46am
- economy The American Economy Is Shockingly Dependent on AI By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 2:02pm
- trump-administration Trump Embraces His Inner Michael Scott and Ventures Out on the White House Roof By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 11:49am
- climate Japan Sees Hottest-Ever Temperature, Breaking a Record That Couldn't Last a Week By Dave Levitan August 5, 2025 | 10:57am
- trump-administration, economy Outgoing Republican: ‘What We’re Seeing Is Basically a Recession Economy in Nebraska and Iowa’ By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 10:26am
- immigration, trump-administration Trump Is Weaponizing America’s Depraved and Bipartisan Immigration Policies By Roqayah Chamseddine August 5, 2025 | 9:13am
- trump-administration If Anyone Can Put a Functioning Nuclear Reactor On the Moon, It Is the Terrified-of-the-Subway Man By Dave Levitan August 5, 2025 | 7:52am
- palestine Netanyahu’s Genocidal Aims May Spiral Israel into an 'Unprecedented Budget Crisis' By Jacob Weindling August 4, 2025 | 2:45pm
- international-affairs UN Report: No One Reads UN Reports By Dave Levitan August 4, 2025 | 1:49pm
- economy Tesla Pays Billions to Try to Make Elon Musk Do His Job, But Is It a Trap? By Jacob Weindling August 4, 2025 | 11:38am
- congress Texas Republicans' Attempt to Mangle the Congressional Map is Getting Tense By Dave Levitan August 4, 2025 | 8:56am
- economy Trump Pledges to Completely Undermine Confidence in the US Economy By Jacob Weindling August 1, 2025 | 2:34pm
- economy America Has a Serious Jobs Problem By Jacob Weindling August 1, 2025 | 1:16pm
- climate Study: Hurricanes Can Spark Heart Problems Months After They Hit By Dave Levitan August 1, 2025 | 1:00pm
- congress UFOs Are Back On Congress’s Agenda By Jacob Weindling August 1, 2025 | 10:18am
- media, trump-administration Which Media Outlets Bought That a World-Historic Cheapskate Will Pay For a White House Ballroom? By Dave Levitan August 1, 2025 | 9:30am
- congress A Majority of Democrats Are Finally Moving on Israel By Jacob Weindling July 31, 2025 | 2:55pm
- climate Guess How Far a Record-Setting Lightning Bolt Traveled By Dave Levitan July 31, 2025 | 12:21pm
- economy Trump’s Tariffs Haven’t Really Hit Yet, But They Will By Jacob Weindling July 31, 2025 | 10:20am
- trump-administration, climate DOI: Alaskan Oil Good, Wind Power Bad By Dave Levitan July 31, 2025 | 9:20am
- elections Oh No, Is Kamala Harris Running for President Again? By Jacob Weindling July 30, 2025 | 3:59pm
- climate Swedish Energy Company Hires Samuel L. Jackson to Promote 'Motherfucking Wind Farms' By Dave Levitan July 30, 2025 | 1:28pm
- economy The Economy Beat Expectations Last Quarter, and It’s Better and Worse Than It Looks By Jacob Weindling July 30, 2025 | 12:04pm
- palestine “Every Single One of My Patients Is Malnourished” By Jen Kirby July 30, 2025 | 11:00am
- trump-administration Russell Vought Is Trying to Take It All From NIH By Dave Levitan July 30, 2025 | 9:00am
- trump-administration Trump Confirms Epstein Victim’s Sex Trafficking Story at Mar-a-Lago By Jacob Weindling July 29, 2025 | 3:20pm
- trump-administration, climate EPA Leadership Is So, So Proud of Its Ignorance By Dave Levitan July 29, 2025 | 1:57pm
- economy President Deals Sets the Highest Tariff Rate Since 1934 By Jacob Weindling July 29, 2025 | 12:27pm
- palestine What Stage 5 Hunger Looks Like in Gaza By Roqayah Chamseddine July 29, 2025 | 9:59am
- trump-administration, climate, economy Trump's EU Trade Deal Promises Impossible Fossil Fuels Magic By Dave Levitan July 29, 2025 | 9:00am
- labor, sports A New Era of Sports Labor Battles Is Right Around the Corner By Jacob Weindling July 28, 2025 | 4:05pm
- trump-administration Does the President Know What 'Deadline' Means? By Dave Levitan July 28, 2025 | 1:51pm
- palestine We Are Nearing the Day Where Everyone Will Have Always Been Against Israel’s Genocide By Jacob Weindling July 28, 2025 | 12:15pm
- international-affairs Will NATO’s European Members Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is? By Tiernan Cannon July 28, 2025 | 10:10am
- climate Too Hot, Too Wet, Too On Fire: Climate Changed Summer Bares Its Teeth By Dave Levitan July 28, 2025 | 9:00am
- trump-administration Trumpworld is Talking About a Pardon for Ghislane Maxwell By Jacob Weindling July 25, 2025 | 3:01pm
- economy How I Lost a Million Dollars In Crypto By Jacob Weindling July 25, 2025 | 1:40pm
- trump-administration NOAA Officials Who Led Sharpiegate Investigations Placed on Leave Just as Sharpiegate Villain Nears Senate Vote to Run NOAA By Dave Levitan July 25, 2025 | 1:05pm
- media Late Night Isn't Shutting Up About Trump After Colbert Cancelation By Jason Tabrys July 25, 2025 | 10:33am
- international-affairs The Return of Corbyn By Tiernan Cannon July 25, 2025 | 10:24am
- climate Study: Recent Unprecedented Marine Heat Waves May Signal a Climate Tipping Point By Dave Levitan July 25, 2025 | 9:47am
- congress, trump-administration Senator Admits To Giving the President ‘Cover’ On Epstein Sex Trafficking Case By Jacob Weindling July 24, 2025 | 4:01pm
- latest, sports A Collection of Moving Eulogies for Hulk Hogan, Who Died at 71 By Dave Levitan July 24, 2025 | 12:34pm
- congress Progressives Are Out-Fundraising A Lot of Democrats By Jacob Weindling July 24, 2025 | 11:26am
- trump-administration, sports Trump's Football Threat Is A Reminder That He Infects Everything Everywhere All At Once By Jason Tabrys July 24, 2025 | 11:03am
- climate International Court of Justice Makes Climate Damage 'Internationally Wrongful Act' By Dave Levitan July 24, 2025 | 9:19am
- economy Home Prices Hit All-Time High As America's Anemic Housing Market Slows Down By Jacob Weindling July 23, 2025 | 1:30pm
- economy Trump Announces Farcical Trade “Deal” With Japan By Jacob Weindling July 23, 2025 | 11:53am
- trump-administration With Whistleblower Complaint, National Science Foundation Employees Join Public Calls For Help By Dave Levitan July 23, 2025 | 11:20am
- international-affairs The U.S. Is Shifting Its Approach to Africa. So Is China. By Jen Kirby July 23, 2025 | 11:15am
- musings Laughing Through Collapse By Roqayah Chamseddine July 23, 2025 | 9:12am
- trump-administration, climate The EPA Is A Farce By Dave Levitan July 23, 2025 | 8:38am
- trump-administration House GOP Flees D.C. Over Epstein Files While Trump’s DOJ Meets With Ghislane Maxwell By Jacob Weindling July 22, 2025 | 12:59pm
- climate UN Report Highlights Dawn of 'Clean Energy Age' While the US Claws Back Toward the Shadows By Dave Levitan July 22, 2025 | 12:25pm
- trump-administration, economy GM Proves That Trump’s Tariffs Are Cutting into Corporate Profits Now By Jacob Weindling July 22, 2025 | 10:31am
- trump-administration Trump Jangling Every Possible Key In Front of Epstein-Obsessed Base By Dave Levitan July 22, 2025 | 9:32am
- trump-administration, sports, musings Ireland, Golf, and the Invisible Lines We Draw Between Us By Jacob Weindling July 21, 2025 | 3:58pm
- climate Unprecedented Climate Extremes Are Giving Us Unprecedented Food Price Spikes By Dave Levitan July 21, 2025 | 1:28pm
- media Time For Stephen Colbert To Light Shit On Fire By Jason Tabrys July 21, 2025 | 9:44am
- trump-administration 'Catastrophic Impacts': NASA Employees Join Parade of Agency Dissenters By Dave Levitan July 21, 2025 | 9:42am
- trump-administration Predator-in-Chief: The Docket of Trump’s Crimes, and America’s Burial of the Evidence By Donny Evans July 21, 2025 | 9:22am
- musings A Useless, Brief, Sorta-Midway Check-In On Our 2025 Predictions By Dave Levitan July 18, 2025 | 1:54pm
- congress, healthcare Thank Republicans For a 75-Percent Spike in Some Health Insurance Premiums Next Year By Dave Levitan July 18, 2025 | 10:31am
- trump-administration, climate Trump Grants 'Regulatory Relief' to Coal Plants in Continuing Effort to Kill People By Dave Levitan July 18, 2025 | 9:27am
- trump-administration The Situation at the EPA Is Spiraling By Dave Levitan July 17, 2025 | 2:59pm
- congress 'This Is Outrageous': Senate Democrats Walk Out in Protest as Chuck Grassley Ignores Rules to Force Emil Bove Vote By Dave Levitan July 17, 2025 | 12:22pm
- supreme-court An Astounding Chart Reveals Just How Antidemocratic the Roberts Court Is By Ross Pomeroy July 17, 2025 | 11:16am
- musings An At Best Half-Baked Theory of ‘What the Fuck Are You Talking About’ By Dave Levitan July 17, 2025 | 9:52am
- trump-administration, trump-brain-status Aging President Increasingly Can't Remember Which Things Did or Did Not Happen By Dave Levitan July 16, 2025 | 1:08pm
- immigration, trump-administration, economy Housing Is Another Game Increasingly Rigged for the Already Rich By Roqayah Chamseddine July 16, 2025 | 10:43am
- congress Josh Hawley, Probably Eying 2028, Introduces Bill to Undo Bill He Just Voted For By Dave Levitan July 16, 2025 | 9:15am
- immigration, trump-administration Alligator Alcatraz, CECOT, and the Era of the New Concentration Camp By Thor Benson July 16, 2025 | 8:09am
- trump-administration NIH Is Tightening Its Ideological Noose By Dave Levitan July 15, 2025 | 1:25pm
- supreme-court The Supreme Court Isn't Even Pretending Anymore By Dave Levitan July 15, 2025 | 9:04am
- climate Climate Apartheid Is Here By Roqayah Chamseddine July 15, 2025 | 7:42am
- technology Check Out These Images a NASA Probe Grabbed From the Sun's Doorstep By Dave Levitan July 14, 2025 | 1:11pm
- technology Grok's Nazi Turn Was a Feature, Not a Bug By Roqayah Chamseddine July 14, 2025 | 11:06am
- climate It Is Once Again Smoke Season By Dave Levitan July 14, 2025 | 8:30am
- trump-administration FBI Deputy Director Takes Mental Health Day Over Trump's Epstein Betrayal By Jacob Weindling July 11, 2025 | 2:51pm
- immigration New Poll Shows Record-High Support for Immigration By Jacob Weindling July 11, 2025 | 12:38pm
- media, trump-administration Is Jon Stewart In Paramount's Crosshairs Following The 60 Minutes Settlement? By Jason Tabrys July 11, 2025 | 11:34am
- healthcare, trump-administration RFK Jr. Might Be Coming For Mammograms and Colonoscopies Next By Dave Levitan July 11, 2025 | 11:01am
- palestine A Wave of Terrorism-Related Arrests Hits London By Tiernan Cannon July 11, 2025 | 10:25am
- trump-administration, climate Renewables-Backed Transmission Project Touted as a Trump 'Win' Now Facing the Axe By Dave Levitan July 11, 2025 | 9:05am
- congress Chuck Schumer Still Wants to Tell You What the Government Knows About UFOs By Jacob Weindling July 10, 2025 | 3:42pm
- trump-administration, climate 120 Dead, 161 Still Missing, and the Potentially Catastrophic Federal Response in Texas is Getting Clearer By Dave Levitan July 10, 2025 | 2:31pm
- elections McCarthyite Centrism’s Identity Crisis Is Here By Jacob Weindling July 10, 2025 | 12:36pm
- trump-administration Area Man Terrified of Subway To Run Space Agency By Dave Levitan July 10, 2025 | 9:05am
- palestine American Foreign Aid Has Countless Neoliberal Strings Attached To It By Roqayah Chamseddine July 9, 2025 | 12:57pm
- billionaires Trump Would Like Everyone to Stop Talking About Jeffrey Epstein By Jacob Weindling July 9, 2025 | 12:33pm
- healthcare, trump-administration A Quarter-Century After Eliminating Measles, RFK Jr. Presides Over a Grim New Record By Dave Levitan July 9, 2025 | 12:30pm
- trump-administration 'Why Don't You Tell Me': Trump Gets His Hegseth News From the Press Like the Rest of Us By Dave Levitan July 9, 2025 | 9:25am
- economy President Deals Is Super Serious He’s Not Going to Cave This Time By Jacob Weindling July 8, 2025 | 4:07pm
- trump-administration Secretary of Agriculture Has Extremely Wrong Ideas About Medicaid Recipients and Ag Workers By Dave Levitan July 8, 2025 | 2:42pm
- trump-administration MAGA’s Reality Shatters As Trump Betrays Them Over Jeffrey Epstein By Jacob Weindling July 8, 2025 | 1:51pm
- trump-administration, climate Trump Executive Order Continues All-Of-The-Below Energy Strategy, Aims to Speed Up Murder of Wind and Solar By Dave Levitan July 8, 2025 | 9:47am