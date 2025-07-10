Chuck Schumer Still Wants to Tell You What the Government Knows About UFOs

Last summer, I began my foray into the UFO beat by writing what was essentially a report on the madness I descended into during and since the pandemic. I jumped into the Great Bullshit Ocean to see what we really did know about this mystery that has animated the public since at least the 1940s, and came up with a lot more evidence for UFOs being real than I expected (they’re just likely not quite what we’ve been told). This madness was confirmed by Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Mike Rounds authoring the craziest bill in Congress’s history, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Disclosure Act (UAPDA). This bill sparked my report’s title of “What does Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer know about UFOs?” because if the entire UAPDA is a reflection of what he knows, there’s a whole different universe completely siloed off from most of society.

“Non-human intelligence” appears 22 times in the UAPDA, and this bill contains a shocking sentence that drove me down a rabbit hole to where I now have a UAP source and know what GOCOs are and have become comfortable using Lockheed Martin’s offices as a title photo for UFO articles.

Per Sec. 10 of the UAPDA, “The Federal Government shall exercise eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interests of the public good.”

Translation: if any private company is holding on to UFO tech or non-human bodies, the government has the right to take it from them. I know it’s a hard message to accept but I didn’t write it. The Senate Minority Leader did in a bill that he and his colleague are still trying to pass into law.

Sen. Mike Rounds told Newsnation last week that he and Schumer plan to “move forward once again” to try to pass the UAPDA into this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. As much as the effort advancing the ball forward on UAPs in the House is defined by a couple of GOP crazies in Anna Paulina Luna and Tim ‘the key jangling president likes me on TV’ Burchett, there are adults leading the charge in the Senate. Schumer may be a schlub unfit for this political moment, but by virtue of his position and seniority in what theoretically is America’s most powerful branch of government, he’s also seen things that very few other people have. Rounds is closer to the Senate GOP institutionalists than the crazies (even if that distinction has been narrowing nonstop since Rounds arrived to the Senate on the Tea Party wave), as he sits on both the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Armed Services Committee. The UAPDA is informed by two people with access to a staggering amount of ultra classified information, and this bill is crazier than anything Luna or Burchett have ever said in a hearing (but not Lauren Bobert).

When the UAPDA was first submitted in 2023, it could have been interpreted as a tribute to Schumer’s late friend Harry Reid who was interested in this subject. Reid apportioned $22 million to the AAWSAP program conducted from Skinwalker Ranch, a place notorious in both modern American and Native American culture for paranormal activity. Trying to pass the UAPDA again last year suggested it was more than just a tribute—or at least a stubborn one. But now that we’re back here yet again in 2025, this must what be it looks like: a serious attempt to pass a bill. A bill that taken at face value, makes some earth-shattering allegations.

The UAPDA has been mostly shot down the last two years outside of some extra protections passed for whistleblowers that have helped facilitate this recent era of disclosure, and it’s difficult to see how that gobsmacking eminent domain line ever gets past the defense contractor lobby just on principle. However, the consistent effort around this bill from a truly bipartisan swath of Congresspeople is instructive. Congress apportions money, and the subtext of the UAPDA is that it has strong reason to believe those funds have been misused, and if they have to levy threats to steal exotic technology from “private persons” to get to the heart of the matter, they’re willing to do it.

Maybe that line is just something to be traded to pass Schumer’s clear priority that he reiterated to Trump this year upon assuming office: that we need a JFK Commission-style disclosure effort on whatever this is. But the fact that a serious threat to “private persons” is being pushed three years in a row further buttresses the reporting that has even made it to the New York Times suggesting that we possess exotic stuff we don’t quite understand.

UAP crash retrievals have always resided in the domain of cultural lore, and they still might be, there has not been sufficient proof provided to portray that anywhere near the realm of facts yet. But there is a litany of evidence suggesting that if we are not retrieving crashed UFOs, a lot of people in government sure think we are, hence why it is a focus of the UAPDA. There is a lot of credible testimony to this notion coming from a lot of different avenues–from Congress actually utilizing its investigatory powers, to a lifetime of reporting from George Knapp, to alleged UFO crash retrieval videos alongside whistleblowers like Jake Barber. Barber is leading a group conducting what he says will be a peer reviewed scientific study, trying to prove his and many others’ allegations that some trained military operators can call down UFOs from the sky with their minds “whenever I want.”

The Schumer-Rounds UAPDA defines the “Technologies of unknown origin” they may take from “private persons” as “any materials or meta-materials, ejecta, crash debris, mechanisms, machinery, equipment, assemblies or sub-assemblies, engineering models or processes, damaged or intact aerospace vehicles, and damaged or intact ocean-surface and undersea craft associated with unidentified anomalous phenomena or incorporating science and technology that lacks prosaic attribution or known means of human manufacture.” The bill then goes on to use “technologies of unknown origin” 14 more times. I know some readers think I’m a crazy person for covering this stuff, but I’m not the one writing the craziest sentences here! People in the government are! Something’s going on.

And Chuck Schumer and Mike Rounds are determined to find out. This UFO stuff is not going away, and the cadre of whistleblowers and confirmed footage is growing. Congress is reportedly trying to stage another hearing this year, and journalist Jeremy Corbell said “A number of ‘firsthand’ military and Intelligence Community UAP whistleblowers and witnesses have directly confirmed to me and George Knapp that they are willing and ready to testify at the next Congressional UAP hearing – if called.” If Schumer and Rounds are able to pass the UAPDA into law, given how its more previously passable provisions greased the wheels for more people in government to come forward and talk, it could advance us into a new stage of finding out whatever the hell this all is.