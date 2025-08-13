Counterpoint: Jon Stewart Shouldn’t Run for President in 2028

As Jon Stewart correctly pointed out in his famed 2004 Crossfire segment where he flambéed Tucker Carlson and his ridiculous bowtie, it is preposterous to hold a man whose show comes on after puppets making prank calls to the same standards as mainstream American politics and media. But alas, here we find ourselves two decades later, talking about electing a comedian as president. This growing debate that now has become inflamed a bit stems from Mehdi Hasan’s post on Zeteo detailing how there is real support for Stewart, who said that “the Democratic Party is ripe for a takeover” on his podcast last month to which Hasan responded, “Please, no reality hosts, I beg of you. Unless Jon, you’re thinking of throwing your hat in the ring.” Hasan recently wrote in Zeteo that that Stewart “didn’t deny that was what he was suggesting. He didn’t rule out throwing his ‘hat in the ring’…There was a glint in his eye as he simply leaned his head back and… chuckled.”

Charlamagne tha God told Lara Trump that “I would love to see Jon Stewart run in 2028,” and there is no doubt a large group of folks raised on The Daily Show who would agree. Jon Stewart became America’s most trusted newsman, and given how colossally fucked up a country has to be for a comedian to obtain that honor, it’s not wholly unreasonable to suggest he should occupy the White House too. One April poll put him in the same single-digit support range as telegraphed 2028 candidates like Tim Walz, Josh Shaprio and J.B. Pritzker.

Stewart wouldn’t even be the first person from the media to occupy the White House, as Ronald Reagan was the first to establish this direct entertainment to politics pipeline. But even before Reagan, the American presidency trafficked in the carefully managed nature of celebrity, as evidenced by presidents ranging from Theodore Roosevelt to FDR to Abraham Lincoln. John F. Kennedy is widely credited to have defeated Richard Nixon because he looked good on TV while Nixon looked like a sweaty crook. It would be naïve to suggest that Stewart would be a grave departure from a country whose constitution is currently being overruled by a reality TV show host. This is not exactly a healthy polity.

But electing Jon Stewart as president would just lean into the skid. It would be an acceptance that the line between politics and entertainment is officially gone, and it would further our poisonous politics as a TV show that has led us to ignore the maintenance of our society to such a staggering degree that Trump and a college-aged doofus named Big Balls can overturn decades of American empire on a whim. Electing Stewart president is like trying to plug holes in a boat instead of just getting a new boat, but if that boat was the Titanic after it hit the iceberg.

I don’t know if Stewart would be a good president or not; that’s a nuanced and unknowable question. Last year I wrote tens of thousands of words about how ironic it is that the more conservative Joe Biden has a more liberal domestic policy legacy than Barack Obama (and how Obama is jealous of that fact), primarily due to how their clashing visions of governance manifest themselves in the real world. Obama is a classic technocrat who was very Trump-like in his desire to sit in the White House and let his advisors do the nitty gritty of politicking for him, while Biden is an old school back-slapper who loves to roll his sleeves up and go to war inside Congress. Biden’s form of politics was clearly more effective than Obama’s as he passed more substantial legislation with a smaller majority, and so answering those kinds of explicitly political questions that defined two presidencies are simply impossible when it comes to a man whose primary interaction with politics is cosplaying a journalist on TV.

I was one of those folks raised on The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, and while both shows hold a special place in my heart (especially the far superior Colbert Report), Stewart and Colbert’s famed debacle, The Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear, really crushed any belief I had in their viability as overtly political actors. It was a very classic vapid Democratic Party-esque message without enough detail to give people something to do with it, and the lack of any kind of follow through afterwards proves what a dud it was. Maybe if you put a serious political operation around them, their immense TV talents would make them viable candidates, and you can never ever discount anyone in this country with the most valuable commodity in politics: name recognition. But I have serious doubts about their abilities to command our political system.

A Stewart candidacy would be viable in a Democratic primary and possibly in the general election, but we are long past the point of “we need to find someone who can win elections.” Winning one presidential election will not fix this constitutional crisis. We need an LBJ or FDR-like figure who can lead an entire political project akin to Reconstruction, the New Deal and Great Society, where America spends decades amending itself into something resembling its founding ideals. Jon Stewart may be able to be the voice for something like that, but whether he could do the political groundwork to get Congress to pass revolutionary legislation is very much in question. Would he be willing to employ aggressive tactics like threatening the Supreme Court with expansion if they didn’t stop striking down his legislation like FDR did? Biden contrasted to Obama demonstrates that there is a political skill to doing politics (or in the case of Biden’s genocidal Gaza policy, not doing politics), and one of the best ways to develop this skill is to be embedded in politics, as Biden was for decades while Obama largely wasn’t.

Stewart is more thoughtful and articulate than the vast majority of Democrats, but just because the bar is six feet underground doesn’t mean we should just let anyone step over it. Why is Stewart a better candidate for president than say, J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire governor with a war chest that can go toe to toe with Trump’s? Especially when he is currently proving he’s willing to use it in innovative ways to help Texas Democrats resist this authoritarian redistricting overreach that proves the GOP’s interal polling sucks. Even the most cynical hairpiece the Democrats have in their rotation, Gavin Newsom, is demonstrating an understanding of his political power and is using it to resist Trump’s authoritarianism. Stewart could articulate the vision of using that power better than either governor could, but does he know how to actually use it?

Again, I would point those naturally assuming that a political commentator could easily do politics towards Barack Obama’s struggles to pass the platform he campaigned on. He barely had a cup of coffee in the Senate before becoming president, and his inability to command his own caucus is an indictment of this worldview which assumes that any schmuck can step into politics and be an effective political operator. Winning elections and enacting good policy are two entirely different skillsets, and while Stewart definitely has the ability to do the former, it’s very much a question whether the latter is in his wheelhouse. Politics is culture, but it’s not entertainment, and the inability to discern that difference is a big reason why Democrats cannot command real political power in America. Electing an entertainer as president would do little to push us off this hubristic track so many empires have followed into the dustbin of history before.