The GOP’s Internal Polling Must Be Brutal

Credit to Bobby Big Wheel for first pointing this out, but I would just like to echo and expand on his point that in the face of this redistricting farce being perpetrated by Trump and the Texas Republican Party, there is really only one conclusion you can take from their desire to redraw the Congressional map: their polls must suck. John Ray, Senior Director of Polling at YouGov, quoted this assertion and wrote, “confirmed.”

Yes, this is rampant authoritarianism. Yes, it is an example of the ongoing fragmentation of the United States that I wrote about the day of Trump’s inauguration. Yes, this is very bad. The Republican Party is coming to disenfranchise everyone in America who doesn’t vote for them. The logical end of this push is taxation without representation, demanding that we subject ourselves to the whims of their King’s rule forever. It is very important that Democrats win this battle to resist an authoritarian overreach, but it’s also vital that we do not give the Republican Party power it has not earned. People hate them and we should point this out more.

Per The Downballot’s tracker, Democrats are currently running 15.9 percent ahead of their 2024 presidential results in 2025 special elections, and 11.7 percent ahead of their 2020 results. Democrats have been so competitive in red districts that they spooked Trump into pulling Elise Stefanik’s UN nomination over fears the GOP may lose a seat she just won by 24 points. That was the first indication that their internal polling did resemble what we are seeing in special elections, and the evidence has only mounted since then. We shouldn’t overstate these special election victories, as since 2017, Democrats have flipped the script on low turnout elections and beat Republicans silly practically every time dear leader isn’t on the ballot–but the margins that Democrats are putting up are impressive.