Texas Republicans’ Attempt to Mangle the Congressional Map is Getting Tense

More than 50 Democratic state representatives in Texas fled the state over the weekend, in an attempt to block the Republican move to carve up districts to give the party five more seats in Congress. By leaving town they deny the two-thirds quorum required to vote on the new maps; they’ll stay away, barring some new development, for at least the two weeks remaining in a special session of the state legislature.

In response to this “truancy,” governor Greg Abbott has threatened to try and “remove the missing Democrats from membership in the Texas House,” according to a letter he posted and sent them on Sunday. His justification for that comes straight from the other embarrassingly awful Texas leader, Attorney General Ken Paxton, who in 2021 issued an opinion saying this sort of move can be considered “abandonment of office.”