Oh No, Is Kamala Harris Running for President Again?

No one ever goes away in this day and age of American politics, so in one sense, it’s hard to blame Kamala Harris should she travel down this familiar path. Why should she be the one to start? To be clear about my title and why I hedged it like this, she is not saying she is running for president again. The 2024 Democratic presidential candidate did however, say today that she will not be running for governor of California. This has led, well, everyone to speculate what I put in my title. If she’s not running for president of America West, then that leaves few options in the stratosphere of the former vice president who says she is a “devout public servant.”

And again, it would be hard to blame her if she is running again. She didn’t get a fair shake in 2024. Joe Biden torpedoed any chance she had to really connect with voters by demanding she stay in lockstep with a president so unpopular America hazed him into not running (that said, she didn’t have to listen to him). All the legitimate criticisms of her campaign aside, the Obama Johns from Pod Save America said that when the Harris campaign took over for the Biden campaign, they found internal polling showing Trump winning 400 electoral votes after Biden’s calamitous debate that derailed his legacy. When the Harris advisors went on their “it’s everyone’s fault but mine” press tour, they had a point about how deep of a hole they started in. There is a world where they get a shot at redemption, and unfortunately, it looks like it might be the one we live in.