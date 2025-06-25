Picturing a Perfect Lefty World in 2028

Let’s just get this out of the way first: there is no such thing as a perfect world three years from now, as it will take generations to dig out of the hole that Donald Trump is creating for us. As this title suggests, it’s about leftists winning elections, which as history demonstrates, further pushes this blog into the realm of the theoretical. But we’re having our best day since Bernie won Nevada and cable news completely melted down and I nearly died from laughter, so you’ll have to excuse my potentially naïve belief that we can win more than one major election this decade.

But we got one. A big one. How Zohran Mamdani governs as Mayor of New York City will have an influential say in how the left is viewed going forward, but right now, we had a very explicit election between “better things aren’t possible” and “yes they are” and “yes they are” won. Polls currently show that lefty standard bearer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s worst-case scenario in 2028 is thanking Chuck Schumer for keeping her seat warm in the Senate, and she really could be our next president as things stand right now. We’re allowed to have a little hope today, as a treat.

A Democratic democratic socialist is going to be the mayor of America’s largest city. The governor responsible for America’s third-largest city has been one of the most aggressive challengers to Trump’s authoritarianism, and the moment is so clear that the grandstanding governor overseeing America’s second-largest city and the globe’s fourth largest economy is meeting it. The tepid Democratic establishment still afraid to challenge Trump has taken nonstop L’s since November, and it’s not unreasonable to hope these L’s could continue into 2028.

So what would a perfect lefty world after America’s next major set of elections look like? Obviously, we have to start at the top. The age of the imperial presidency has made it the big prize, and no perfect lefty world exists without commanding the imperial machine. AOC is so clearly our best chance per current polling, but it should be noted that if we plotted the 2028 campaign along the 2008 timescale, we have yet to reach the point where Senator Barack Obama existed. A lot of things can obviously still happen, but also, that’s a cop out, we’re filled with hope, and ready to charge into the unknown and embrace man’s hubris that we can see through to the other side.