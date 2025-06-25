Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander Prove that Better Things Are Possible

Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander Prove that Better Things Are PossiblePhoto by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander
Hope is back on the menu, folks. The doomers have been on a Steph Curry-like heater lately, but last night, New York City proved that America still has plenty of fight left in it. New York City had a choice between a democratic socialist and a Democratic establishment sex pest endorsed by multiple presidential sex pests, and they overwhelmingly voted for the lefty to represent the Democratic Party in the mayoral election. New York City has roughly 6.6 million registered Democrats and only 2.8 million registered Republicans, which means that the next mayor of New York City is going to be a democratic socialist. This is happening.
And it may not have happened without the alliance of Brad Lander, the only other candidate to eclipse double digits (11.3 percent) after Zohran Mamdani (43.5 percent) and Andrew Cuomo (36.4 percent). New York was presented a very stark choice between a bold future rooted in the politics of America’s youth or a return to the Democratic establishment’s preferred status quo of better things aren’t possible, and nearly 55 percent of New Yorkers chose the way forward.
Lander and Mamdani cross-endorsed each other, providing a clear contrast to the self-defeating lefty war from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. The snake emoji circular firing squad helped Joe Biden consolidate a tepid majority behind the establishment’s begrudging backing. It was remarkably similar to how they finally ran to Cuomo’s side when yet again, no other good option to represent the Democratic elite’s politics emerged. Ranked choice voting obviously has a huge effect on this difference between 2020 and the New York primary, as being ranked second is still a big win in New York, while second place in the race for president just earns you the title of best loser. Our political system incentivizes politicians to work against each other even if their interests are aligned, which is one of the many reforms we must pursue in a world where better things are possible. Ranked choice voting in New York incentivized Lander and Mamdani to work towards a common goal: don’t rank Andrew Cuomo.
Which was a de facto endorsement of Mamdani, just like the New York Times Editorial Board’s exhortation to not rank Mamdani was an endorsement of Cuomo. Polls showed that this was a two-man race about a month ago, and Brad Lander spent the entire last month rhetorically annihilating Andrew Cuomo every chance he got. Putting a trusted Democratic voice the city has heard for the last fifteen years in the race was invaluable to Mamdani’s victory, as it provided evidence for the core thesis of his campaign: that we can all come together to build a better world than the one promised by the elite who delivered this one to us.
