Sen. Ron Wyden Is Making Productive Threats to Trump’s Collaborators

Under the “leadership” of Shari Redstone and the Paramount board, CBS News has abandoned any right to call itself news, because their ownership is forcing journalism to take a backseat to a craven quid pro quo they are negotiating with Trump (also because CBS was caught plagiarizing two independent journalists in the same week). Paramount has been so insistent on bending the knee to Trump that they chased out 60 Minutes’ legendary producer Bill Owens and CBS News’ top executive because journalism doesn’t align with Redstone and Paramount’s business plan for CBS News. There is no subtlety in what Shari Redstone and the Paramount board want, which is to agree to bribe the Trump administration in a farcical settlement so the Trump administration can approve Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media that will reportedly net Shari Redstone $2 billion. In any other country CBS News would rightly call this shameless corruption.

One of the best things Democrats can do to try to stop Trump’s authoritarian march is to tell his collaborators that they will be held to account for any crimes they commit with this criminal administration should the party ever get back into power. One Senator has begun to articulate this, as Ron Wyden made it abundantly clear that Paramount’s desired quid pro quo with Trump will not go unnoticed by future Democratic-led Congresses should the deal go through, and Paramount is reportedly starting to get nervous about the fact that laws still might exist in the future.