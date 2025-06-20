Right-Wing Influencers Want to End Immigration Completely

As tensions increase over Donald Trump’s authoritarian immigration actions, the rhetoric surrounding the issue is also continuing to escalate. Right-wing influencers on social media are engaging with conspiracy theories and trying to convince Americans that immigration — essentially all of it, legal or otherwise — must come to a halt.

In some cases, it seems as though a group of social media ghouls attended the same webinar to get their marching orders. For example, take the recent talking point posted by multiple influential figures in the MAGA movement: Right-wing commentators Matt Walsh, Charlie Kirk and Jack Posobiec all posted that the U.S. needs to “ban all third-world immigration,” because of its supposed negative effects on “cultural, educational, housing, financial and essential services.” They are all now calling for a “net-zero immigration moratorium.”

“My first thought is how funny it is that these right-wing influencers think they’re above the groupthink of legacy media,” Kurt Braddock, an assistant professor of public communication at American University whose research focuses on how extremist groups work to recruit and persuade, told Splinter. “They’ve stepped away from some of the rhetoric that explicitly mentions the Great Replacement Theory, but this is right in line with it. Stopping all immigration from non-white countries is exactly what that theory calls for. It’s the exact kind of thing we’ve seen in manifestos.”

Braddock said he’s not surprised that we’re seeing rhetoric become more extreme as Trump “ramps up” immigration enforcement. The president and his supporters will likely feel a need to fear-monger even more than they have in the past as public opinion turns against what’s occurring.