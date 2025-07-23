Laughing Through Collapse

In the early part of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe and the United States fumbled its response, a meme took over people’s social media timelines: a dog, surrounded by fire, calmly sipping coffee and declaring, “This is fine.” What began as a webcomic panel from 2013 was repurposed heavily, ballooning into a viral sensation used by everyone from the GOP’s Twitter account to Democratic Senators, finally transformed, almost prophetically, into the definitive expression of millennial and Gen Z emotional detachment through irony.

For millennials and Zoomers, humor has gone past being a simple coping mechanism and turned into a form of record keeping. Facing a reality marked by climate catastrophe, economic precarity, and endless war, and now, what many argue is the twilight of US hegemony, these generations have honed memes into the digital-age heirs to the late-night monologue and political cartoon. As institutions crumble and narratives fail, laughter and irony has become the language of the disillusioned.

Historically, humor has flourished in periods of imperial decline. Take for example Roman poet Juvenal, who mocked the degeneracy of his society and ruling elites. In Juvenal’s Satire 5, he offers a biting critique of social inequality by mocking the absurdities and humiliations entrenched into Roman society. He writes, “The patron dips his seafood in Venafran olive oil, but the Sallow cabbage they offer to poor you stinks of the lamp,” exposing the moral decay that is so often cloaked by the rituals of civility.