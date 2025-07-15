Climate Apartheid Is Here

As climate collapse accelerates, the world faces intensifying droughts, wildfires, floods, and resource conflicts. Yet, rather than address the root cause—namely, capitalist overproduction and imperialist resource theft—Western nations, led by the United States, have responded by fortifying their borders. The imperial core, historically responsible for the vast majority of greenhouse emissions, is actively preparing for a world that it has made uninhabitable through militarization, surveillance, and the expansion of carceral border regimes.

In place of transformative climate justice what we are witnessing instead is a violent system of climate apartheid. And just as border walls militarize migration from hotter, poorer regions, internal disasters like the recent flooding in Texas cause involuntary displacement within the US. These floods uproot families, compel relocations, and create climate refugees in situ. Instead of coherent policy changes which would allow for restorative assistance and systematic care, people—especially the poor—are made to deal with a patchwork of volunteer aid and emergency services. Still, climate change is not a universal phenomenon experienced equally.

According to a 2020 Oxfam report, the wealthiest 10 percent of the world’s population were responsible for 52 percent of global emissions between 1990 and 2015, while the poorest half contributed just seven percent. The United States alone, with less than five percent of the global population, accounts for an estimated 25 percent of historical CO² emissions since the start of the industrial revolution. This carbon colonialism continues today as Western countries extract fossil fuels, minerals, and agricultural commodities from the Global South, while also outsourcing environmental destruction and labor exploitation that are needed to sustain their consumer economies.