DOI: Alaskan Oil Good, Wind Power Bad

It is the juxtaposition in both space and time that rankles most — a press release from Doug Burgum’s Department of the Interior on July 29, announcing the end of “special treatment for unreliable energy sources, such as wind,” right at the bottom of which can be found the immediate previous press release from exactly one day earlier on policies aiming to “fully develop” Alaska’s oil and gas resources. There is an abandonment of pretense there, a sort of brazen maintenance of eye contact while administering a wedgie and stealing lunch money. “We know this is absurd and we don’t care.”

Donald Trump’s hatred of wind power is well-traveled road at this point, but it remains remarkably grim to watch Burgum — pictured above visiting Alcatraz/inside the prison of his own tattered logic — and others work to breathe life into such a meandering corpse. “Leveling the playing field in permitting supports energy development that’s reliable, affordable, and built to last,” Burgum said of the policy moves that literally tilt the playing field against what is actually a very reliable form of energy that does not have the potential to decimate an ecosystem. The specific maneuvers, the DOI said, include “evaluating whether to stop onshore wind development on some federal lands and halting future offshore wind lease sales.” The agency will also study the impacts of turbines on migratory birds, more well-trod ground from the president’s decades-long case of brain rot, never mind that we already know full well that cats, windows, and yes, fossil fuel-generated energy kill far more of them.