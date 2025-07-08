Trump’s EPA Backs Down on ‘Forever Chemicals’. But Hey, Novel Probiotics Could Help Us Poop Them Out.

President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is gutting efforts to study and regulate Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), according to a recent ProPublica investigation. In May, the EPA announced that it will delay enforcing drinking water limits for two widespread types, PFOA and PFOS, until 2031, and cancel limits for four other types. The agency has also terminated $15 million in funding for PFAS research.

Commonly known as “Forever Chemicals” for their staying power in the environment, PFAS include as many as 12,000 chemicals. Created in the 1940s, they are today widely utilized in clothing, cookware, food packaging, lipstick, and more to make products resistant to heat, water, and grease.

Because we generally like non-stick pans, water-resistant coats, and long-lasting food, PFAS are now everywhere, even in us. Over 98% of Americans have the compounds in their blood at low levels.