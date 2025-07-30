Swedish Energy Company Hires Samuel L. Jackson to Promote ‘Motherfucking Wind Farms’

It is something of a cheat code to get perhaps the most famous deliverer of curse words in Hollywood history to make a profane ad for your company. But who are we to complain? Here’s Samuel L. Jackson for Swedish state-owned energy company Vattenfall, promoting both their wind power portfolio (with more than a hint of a rebuke to Donald Trump’s anti-wind obsession) and the seaweed snacks they say are grown at offshore turbines’ bases:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Delightful. “This project is about rethinking how our energy infrastructure can coexist with nature,” Jackson said in a press release. “That’s a game-changer. That’s something worth spreading and getting people behind.”

A couple caveats, however, are in order: the main one is that the seaweed snacks are not actually for sale; instead the company says they made a limited amount “as food for thoughts” [sic]. Vattenfall, while it is touting its renewable portfolio, still does have natural gas plants as well; it is, however, in the process of “actively phasing out fossil-based generation.” The motherfucking wind farms — the company now operates more than 1,400 turbines in five countries — are a big part of that.