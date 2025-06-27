Both Parties in America Serve the Dictatorship of Capital

Trumpism, often presented as an anti-establishment rupture, is the logical evolution of Reaganism—a continuation of capitalist class rule through more openly nationalist means. Donald Trump’s administration has deepened the ideological role of the state as an instrument of repression and has mobilized the politics of spectacle and grievance to mask the material violence of capital beneath culture ware theatrics. Trump has weaponized state power, not to meet social needs but to discipline and criminalize the working class, especially its most vulnerable demographics, thereby revealing the naked function of the capitalist state as a coercive apparatus for maintaining class domination. Trumpism is the ideological veneer of a decaying system that can no longer maintain hegemony through so-called liberal-democratic norms alone.
As capital faces declining rates of profit, ecological collapse, and increasing worker unrest, the ruling class turns toward more brutal and direct methods of suppression. The Gramscian concept of “passive revolution” also applies here, as the state reconstitutes itself not through genuine transformation, but through the reactionary incorporation of just enough populist rhetoric to defuse mass discontent, all while continuing to impose the structural violence of capitalist accumulation. The rise of Trump isn’t simply a cultural phenomenon, but the dictatorship of capital adapting to survive a self-made legitimacy crisis.
While the Republican Party has led the charge in advancing an openly reactionary, anti-worker agenda, the Democratic establishment has played an essential supporting role by legitimizing and managing this system from a more rhetorically progressive position. Under the guise of pragmatism and “bipartisanship,” Democratic Party elites have acted as the smiling administrators of empire and capital, absorbing popular discontent while protecting the material interests of the ruling class. From Bill Clinton’s dismantling of welfare and his escalation of the carceral state to Barack Obama’s expansion of drone warfare, the Democratic Party has consistently raised the banner of neoliberalism, privatization, and imperial hegemony—working not to challenge class domination but to obscure and reproduce it.
The Democrats, far from offering a meaningful opposition to the Republican right, act as a stabilizing mechanism that functions to absorb and then diffuse revolutionary energy, co-opting movements, and maintaining the illusion of choice while the machinery of exploitation and repression grinds on. The role of the liberal establishment is not to resist fascism, but to make it palatable, softened by inclusionary rhetoric, and enforced through the same apparatuses of state violence.
Since the Clinton era, the Democratic Party has shifted decisively rightward, openly embracing neoliberal ideology and abandoning the working class to the mercy of austerity. The Clinton administration’s North American Free Trade Agreement (1994), Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (1996), and Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act (1994) marked historic betrayals of organized labor, the marginalization of the poor, and accelerated deindustrialization. Barack Obama, hailed as a progressive reformer, expanded the US drone assassination program, cloaked in the sanitized language of “humanitarian intervention.” Under the Obama administration, the spectacle of liberalism masked a brutal, systemic policy of extrajudicial killings, and the normalization of permanent war.
As Adolph Reed Jr. incisively argues, liberal elites prioritize symbolic representation and performative condemnations of injustice over material transformation, ensuring that the material foundations of exploitation remain firmly intact. The result is a bipartisan consensus that maintains the brutal machinery of empire, austerity, and expands the surveillance state. Even today, in the face of far-right ascendancy, the Democratic Party invokes procedural norms, funds police expansion, and passes record-breaking military budgets. The liberal establishment and its supporters, rather than opposing fascism, co-manage it.
At the root of both Republican revanchism and liberal collaboration is the enduring imperial character of the American empire. Both parties fund a merciless war machine, which maintains over 750 military bases worldwide, and enforce a global economic system engineered to secure the supremacy of US capital—by force when necessary. The costs of this empire are not only borne abroad—in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond—but also domestically, where militarized police forces are routinely deployed, and their violence is turned inwards. The American state, whether draped in liberal civility or right-wing demagoguery, serves a single mandate: to preserve capital’s dominance at home and abroad through violence and coercion. Any meaningful alternative must begin by rejecting the legitimacy of the current bipartisan arrangement. Breaking from this order will not come through appeals to institutional conscience, but through organized struggle and direct confrontation rooted in class solidarity and uncompromising internationalism. Anything less is complicity.
