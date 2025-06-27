Both Parties in America Serve the Dictatorship of Capital

The current trajectory of US politics under the contemporary Republican Party is not a deviation from historical norms, but rather a culmination and intensification of a long-developing reactionary project. From the neoliberal offenses of Reaganomics to the right-wing populism of “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), the American right wing has consistently operated as the political instrument of capital. What is arguably more insidious than Republican extremism is the liberal establishment’s role as a buffer, redirecting dissent into dead-end reforms and electoral theater. Rather than challenging the reactionary onslaught they claim to oppose, Democrats, namely since the Clinton era, have served as faithful stewards of the American empire. The bipartisan consensus aimed at undermining the left has hollowed out public institutions, plunged millions into economic precarity, expanded the machinery of imperial violence, and foreclosed on the political imagination of the American working class.

To understand the present, it is necessary to revisit the postwar consolidation of American capitalism and its political overseers. During the height of McCarthyism, the US ruling class annihilated radical labor, purged leftists from public institutions, and began to set the ideological boundaries of what would be deemed acceptable political discourse, all in the name of anti-communism. The damage of the McCarthy era resulted in the chilling of dissent and, as argued by historian Ellen Schrecker, “restructured the political field to exclude socialism, class analysis, and critiques of empire.”

This ideological project laid the foundation for the ascendency of neoliberalism and functioned as a purification ritual for American political life. Ronald Reagan’s presidency did not merely introduce economic policies of deregulation and tax cuts, it signified the full fusion of capitalist discipline and Cold War militarism. Reagan would launch a moral crusade against unions (notoriously breaking the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization strike in 1981), accelerated mass incarceration through the “War on Drugs,” and deregulated industries while gutting the public sector, resulting in the upwards redistribution of wealth and the destruction of working-class institutions. As David Harvey notes in “A Brief History of Neoliberalism,” Reaganism represented a “class project” that harnessed state power in order to restore capitalist class dominance following the crisis of the 1970s.