Progressives Are Out-Fundraising A Lot of Democrats

Fundraising figures for the first half of the year came out this week, and they demonstrated a pretty big split in the Democratic Party. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised over $10.8 million from federally registered lobbyists, their largest haul from K Street in any six-month period on record, while small donors gave in droves to members of Congress who could be described as fighters, not folders. As the Wall Street Journal notes, “Among the 10 incumbent Democrats who raised the most from individual donors this year, six are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus” (CPC).

This split explains a lot about the Democratic Party, and how a recent Quinnipiac poll found just 19 percent of Americans approve of the job Congressional Democrats are doing. The party is primarily driven by its donor class on K Street giving to it in record numbers, all while small dollar donors abandon the past pattern of just donating to the most competitive races in any given cycle. As big as that $10.8 million figure to the DCCC from lobbyists is, it pales in comparison to the $15.4 million Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised in the first half of the year, nearly double that of the GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, demonstrating the upside of small dollar donations versus lobbyist donations.