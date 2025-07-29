President Deals Sets the Highest Tariff Rate Since 1934

Trump’s trade war is approaching its stage one endgame. A typical trade deal takes about 18 months to negotiate, so we are still early in this mess, but nearly four months out from Trump’s tariff announcement that changed the world forever, some rubber is starting to meet the road. After meandering around and imposing tariffs that imploded the stock market, Trump peeled back parts of his aggression to varying degrees in past weeks as he promised expansive trade deals by deadlines he kept delaying. His latest one is August 1st, and all those “TARIFF LETTERS, and/or Deals” that were definitely “deals” going out a few weeks ago have stopped. I wonder why!

Trump is now saying that “We’re gonna be setting a tariff essentially for the rest of the world, and that’s what they’re gonna pay if they want to do business in the United States, because you can’t sit down and make 200 deals.” After Howard Lutnick said there would be no more negotiating delays, the US and China recently agreed to extend talks another 90 days. So much for the King of Deals.

Trump is making some deals though, just not the expansive ones he’s imagining in his melting brain. He made a firm deal with Japan to back off his threat to raise tariffs to 25 percent and still raise them to 15 percent, as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said this was about “achiev[ing] a reduction in tariffs on automobiles and auto parts without quantitative restrictions, ahead of the rest of the world.” Trump claimed that $550 billion would be invested by Japan in America “which will receive 90% of the Profits” without any evidence or anyone having a clue what the old coot was talking about. He did something similar with Europe this week, agreeing on a firm elevated tariff rate while promising impossible fuels magic and talking about billions of dollars in investments he invented in his head that the EU says they can’t guarantee.

Despite these trade deals existing on a whim that can be changed in one TruthSocial post, we are getting a clearer picture of what Trump’s 19th century economic regime looks like. Right now it’s one where American automaking is crushed by the weight of president deals’ bad math. Tell me consumer, would you rather buy a $20,000 car made in Japan or Europe with a 15 percent surcharge added? Or a $20,000 car made in America with parts sourced in Canada and Mexico that are 25 percent more expensive? This dynamic that anyone who passed first grade math knows will benefit foreign automakers seems like it will remain in place, as Trump recently threatened Canada with a 35 percent tariff and said “We haven’t really had a lot of luck with Canada. I think Canada could be one where there’s just a tariff, not really a negotiation.”