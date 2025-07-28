Will NATO’s European Members Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is?

The world is remilitarizing with disorientating speed. Last year’s global military spend of $2.72 trillion represented an almost 10 percent increase on the year before that, with more than 100 countries jacking up their defense budgets. This is not a trend that looks likely to subside any time soon, and a key reason for that is NATO. At a summit in The Hague last month—reportedly the most expensive ever, burning off more than a €1 million every single minute—the alliance’s leaders announced that all member states, except for Spain, will, by the year 2035, be spending 5 percent of their annual gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. The previous pledge had been 2 percent.

NATO’s secretary-general, Mark Rutte, a man known now for admirably dropping the pretense and straight-up referring to Trump as “daddy,” excitedly described the 5 percent pledge as a “quantum leap that is ambitious, historic and fundamental” to securing NATO’s future. It will, its cheerleaders claim, protect NATO’s member states—the vast majority of which sit in Europe—from the “long-term threat” of an aggressively expansionist Russia. It will allow Europe to, in the words of German chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking shortly after his party won the country’s federal election last February, “achieve independence from the U.S.A.,” an ally that has become increasingly erratic and unpredictable with the return of Donald Trump. It will also, in the words of British prime minister Keir Starmer, “help to put more money in people’s pockets,” supporting, as Goldman Sachs senior European economist, Filippo Taddei, has said, “European manufacturers at a time when they are particularly struggling.” To listen to this rhetoric, you’d be forgiven for thinking that almost all of Europe’s major challenges can be fixed with this one simple trick. It’s a wonder that nobody thought to inflate European military spending to such grotesque levels before now.

In reality, this 5 percent of GDP spending target is more complicated than the bellicosity of European leaders suggests. As Jade Guiberteau Ricard, a research assistant at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program, explained to me in an email, the target functions, at least in part, as a political signal to the Trump administration. “Any alliance relies on credibility and trust, both from outside and from within,” she wrote. “Within NATO, the trust has been challenged by President Trump’s announcements of potential disengagement. Hence, the summit shows a renewed commitment of all allies towards NATO and an attempt to keep the U.S. committed by agreeing on a target first proposed by Trump.”

Trump did, indeed, propose this spending target as far back as January, roughly around the time he started dropping hints that he would pull the U.S. out of NATO if the other members didn’t up their contributions. Such a possibility so deeply spooked European leaders that, by the time this NATO summit rolled around in June, they were pitifully determined to bend the knee and keep him satisfied. All of the member states except Spain agreed to do as “daddy” desires by hitting this 5 percent target over the next decade, even if, in reality, some of them are unlikely to actually do so. “We may expect some countries to not reach the target in the expected timeline,” said Guiberteau Ricard, “but at least to converge on it.”

NATO’s own recent history casts doubt on whether or not its members will reach the 5 percent target. The alliance’s previous military spending commitment of 2 percent of GDP was set in 2002, but, over the course of nearly two decades, it was largely missed. By 2021 only six members had reached 2 percent, which, admittedly, was before Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion naturally jolted the rest of the alliance into action, but, nonetheless, by 2024, nine members had still not hit the target. Now they are expected to reach 5 percent over the next ten years, but, while the specter of war in Europe is undoubtedly a more powerful motivation these days than it was throughout the 2000s and 2010s, this is a huge increase that will prove hugely problematic to achieve.