UN Report Highlights Dawn of ‘Clean Energy Age’ While the US Claws Back Toward the Shadows

When the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres talks about climate change, he tends to highlight its, let’s say, apocalyptic characteristics. In 2021: “We stand indeed at the edge of the abyss.” 2022: “We have a rendezvous with climate disaster.” 2023: “Humanity has opened the gates of hell.” So it is something of a departure to hear him speak about a climate-related issue with unbridled enthusiasm.

“We are on the cusp of a new era. Fossil fuels are running out of road. The sun is rising on a clean energy age,” he said in a speech in New York on Tuesday. “The clean energy future is no longer a promise. It’s a fact. No government. No industry. No special interest can stop it.”

He spoke to announce the release of a new UN report, titled “Seizing the Moment of Opportunity: Supercharging the new energy era of renewables, efficiency, and electrification.” The message is relatively simple: though the world has not met the challenge of climate change to this point, the accelerated pace of solar, wind, and electric vehicle adoption has opened a door toward a genuine global transition.