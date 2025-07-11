Renewables-Backed Transmission Project Touted as a Trump ‘Win’ Now Facing the Axe

It was way back on May 9, an eon in Trumpworld terms. A White House press release celebrated a series of “WEEK 16 WINS,” all of which apparently offered evidence of “President Trump Advanc[ing] America’s New Golden Age.” In a subsection about the Big Strong Boy’s “relentless pursuit of manufacturing dominance,” which “spurred onshoring and additional U.S. investment,” one bullet point noted a $1.7 billion investment from Invenergy in “U.S. electric transmission.”

Alas, that was then. On Thursday, Missouri Senator and January 6th insurgency enthusiast Josh Hawley announced that after a “great conversation” with the president and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the transmission project in question would soon be halted. The $11-billion “Grain Belt Express,” in the works for a decade, would carry electricity produced by wind power from Kansas all the way to Indiana. Or not.