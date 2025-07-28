We Are Nearing the Day Where Everyone Will Have Always Been Against Israel’s Genocide

“One day, when it’s safe, when there’s no personal downside to calling a thing what it is, when it’s too late to hold anyone accountable, everyone will have always been against this” wrote writer and journalist Omar El Akkad above a video of a decimated Gaza on October 25th, 2023. Since that day early in Israel’s genocide after Hamas’ terrorist attack, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been reported dead, with The Lancet estimating the real death toll into the hundreds of thousands. It was clear as day where Israel’s genocidal campaign was headed on October 8th, 2023, and it is to this point today where famine in Gaza has led Israel’s final solution to its logical conclusion.

B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights – Israel are two of the best-known Israeli human rights groups, and they published a report today titled “Our Genocide.” The famine in Gaza has reached a critical stage, potentially passing a point of no return where millions of lives could be lost to hunger. Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy said that 85 percent of Gazans are in Phase 5 of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, defined as such “an extreme deprivation of food” that “starvation, death, destitution, and extremely critical levels of acute malnutrition are or will likely be evident.”

It’s so clear that Israel’s final solution for Gaza is near that when Trump was asked today whether he agrees with Israel’s assessment that there is no starvation in Gaza, he said “based on television, I would say not particularly.” This comes weeks after he accused Israel of “kidnapping Greta Thunberg.” Israel has completely lost the war for public opinion. It is a full-blown global pariah state to such an extreme degree that even Trump’s melting brain can see it.

But he’s not alone as an enabler of Israel’s genocide who is doing PR in an attempt to scurry over the to right side of history before it’s too late, as Common Dreams noted, famed critic of pro-Palestinian protesters “Secretary of State Hillary Clinton notably sa[id] Thursday that ‘thousands of children in Gaza are at risk of starvation while trucks full of food sit waiting across the border’ and call[ed] for ‘the full flow of humanitarian assistance’ to be restored.” France is recognizing Palestine as an official state at the UN in September, and after spending the last 21-plus months sending weapons to aid Israel’s genocide in Gaza while countries like the UK declare their own citizens protesting it to be terrorists, Europe’s new statements that maybe, just maybe, Israel is breaching human rights are “long overdue and, in the face of genocide and engineered starvation, too little, too late,” according to Hussein Baoumi, deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Back in October, I wrote about the Israeli blockade of north Gaza that had lasted for three weeks, describing it as “Israel’s final solution for Gaza is here.” At that point after 21 days where per Drop Site News, “no food or medicine of any kind has reached most parts of the north,” it was obvious enough to see where this crime against humanity was headed to use a title that I knew would rankle my fellow Jews who were still supporting this golden calf calling itself our promised land. It was crystal clear a few months ago when Israel ramped up its genocide again, and it is even clearer now that the genocide is accelerating towards its logical conclusion. Israel is a genocidal apartheid state created in the image of US and UK imperialists, and it makes life more dangerous for Jews around the world through its barbarity. Jews who are clinging to this iteration of Israel as our supposed salvation should study their Torah, and know that it is not unprecedented for us to worship a false idol in the desert.

The pluralistic Judaism of New York City is incompatible with the rabid blood and soil nationalism of our so-called homeland. This is another aspect of Israel that has become so glaring that Ezra Klein of hollow Democratic abundance fame wrote an extremely thoughtful and well-articulated New York Times article detailing the inherent tension between Israel’s ethnostate and American Jews’ democratic ideals. Bari Weiss’s braindead Free Press who thinks that reading tweets is doing journalism even wrote an article about “the hunger crisis in Gaza.” Elites across the ideological spectrum who have long been hostile to Palestine are shifting their narrative, as Israel’s engineered famine barrels towards the only outcome it is designed to achieve.

Everyone will have always been against this. It is a genocide. A modern-day Holocaust perpetrated by Israel, the United States and its European enablers. Proof that no people in this world are immune to man’s worst impulses, no matter what those impulses have done to them. Israel is a cautionary tale about the inherent barbarity of our species, and how Western imperialism warps the entire planet around its murderous whims. Gaza is starving, and even Bari Weiss and Donald Trump can see how bad things have become. If you are still supporting Israel’s genocidal mania, consider the company you’re keeping at this point and what that says about you.