A Wave of Terrorism-Related Arrests Hits London

Since July 5, 2025, a pro-Palestine campaign group, Palestine Action, has been proscribed as a terrorist organization in the United Kingdom. Supporting the group, therefore, is a criminal offense that comes with the possibility of 14 years imprisonment. Dozens of people have already been arrested for allegedly doing just that.

A demonstration was held in central London on the same day that the proscription of Palestine Action came into effect. Protestors gathered around a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square, located close to the Houses of Parliament. Some of them reportedly held signs that read, “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.” Twenty-nine people were arrested. Among them was Reverend Sue Parfitt, an 83-year-old retired priest. “The law does not have an age limit,” the head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, later said of her arrest.

Those who were arrested have since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

The decision to proscribe Palestine Action was taken after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base, RAF Brize Norton, on June 20, where they allegedly damaged two aircraft by spraying it with red paint. Four people were arrested and charged. Nobody was harmed.

Speaking to Al Jazeera to explain why RAF Brize Norton was targeted, Manaal Siddiqui, a spokesperson for Palestine Action, claimed, “These aircraft can be used to refuel and have been used to refuel Israeli fighter jets.” He added that RAF planes have set off from Brize Norton and traveled to Britain’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus, where they have then been “dispatched on spy missions” to gather intelligence that is “shared with the Israeli government and the Israeli air forces.”

An investigation published earlier this year, undertaken by Action on Armed Violence and published in the media outlet Declassified UK, found that the RAF had conducted at least 518 surveillance flights around Gaza between December 2023 and March 2025.

Swiftly after the Palestine Action activists broke into RAF Brize Norton, the British home secretary, Yvette Cooper, announced that she would seek to ban the group under anti-terror law. She said Palestine Action had a “long history” of criminal damage, and that since 2024 “its activity has increased in frequency and severity.” It would be down to British ministers to vote on whether or not to ban it.

Palestine Action has been active since 2020. It has sought to disrupt the activities of, in particular, Elbit Systems, an Israeli weapons manufacturer with factories throughout the U.K. It allegedly once planned to disrupt the London Stock Exchange, too. Its non-violent tactics have included protest, the occupation of premises, the destruction of property, and vandalism, and they have led to the closure of weapons factories. Some of the group’s members have been arrested in the past, but on several occasions, they have been acquitted by juries. In at least one case, the defendants argued that their actions were justified on the basis of necessity, in order to save the lives of Palestinians.

A couple of reports have emerged in recent years, one by the Guardian and another more recently by Declassified UK, indicating that British officials have been lobbied by the Israeli embassy and the arms manufacturer Elbit Systems respectively to act against pro-Palestinian protestors. Elbit did not respond to Declassified’s request for comment, while an Israeli embassy spokesperson, in response to the Guardian’s report, said it respected the independence of the British judicial system and “under no circumstances would interfere in U.K. legal proceedings.”