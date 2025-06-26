New York Jews Are Safe and It’s Hysteric to Suggest Otherwise

“I feel like last night’s NYC election result is like a spiritual Kristallnacht. It proved Jew hatred is now OK,” wrote Jewish writer and actress Jill Kargman. “Jewish New Yorkers rightfully believe themselves to be at risk, and it’s unthinkable that the city with the largest Jewish population outside of the state of Israel should have so many of its Jewish citizens finding themselves in a vulnerable state of affairs,” said Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove. These are two examples of the kinds of Jews I have been arguing with my entire life, and I am beyond sick of this kind of nonsense.

I know this may come as a surprise to some folks, but us Jews like to argue. Especially with each other. It’s the subtext of like, at least half the Torah. I rarely wrote about Israel prior to October 7th because I have argued more than enough for one lifetime about this subject, and prior to Hamas’ terrorist attack and Israel’s genocide, I felt like I had used up all the words I have on it. But Israel’s casual mass murder of Palestinian children has taken traditional splits in Judaism and opened a gulf among Jews so wide that Moses would even do a double take.

These quotes from the New York Times article today detailing this split among Jews are abhorrent. Comparing a mayoral race to a pogrom that killed over 91 Jews and helped spark the Holocaust is unhinged. It is a slap in the face to ancestors like mine who actually lived and died under tyranny, and it certainly doesn’t do much to counter the actual antisemitism coursing through the right-wing that falsely portrays Jews as a bunch of hysteric meddlers trying to control the world to everyone else’s detriment. Israeli society at least has the excuse of being warped by a near-infinite amount of imperial fuckery for its unhinged views, but the self-involved hysteria emanating from certain corners of American Jews is truly gobsmacking, and it has made this eternal split among Jews over Palestine seem completely unbridgeable. Reading that Kristallnacht quote makes me think there’s probably a better chance of Jews bringing the 1488 Pepe posters into the light than these kinds of people who think we are at the beginning stages of a Holocaust due to the global revulsion to what even Israeli Holocaust historians say is a genocide.

If you as a Jew are more afraid of antisemitism coming from the left than antisemitism from the right that has already killed people in America, you have lost all touch with reality. You have fallen down a cable news rabbit hole and come out the other side believing that words are more important than actions. The hysteria around phrases like “from the river to the sea” (which appears in the Israeli right-wing Likud Party’s 1977 platform) and Zohran Mamdani pointing out that the US Holocaust Museum used the word “intifada” in its Arabic translation of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising is silly. They’re examples of people searching for something to be upset about before assessing what they’re specifically upset about. Yes, there is some real antisemitism in pockets of the lefty movement, I have seen it myself. But they are not leading their organizations (the ones actually doing things other than putting out press releases, at least), nor are they calling for, or even capable of, perpetuating the genocide so many US Jews are saying they’re bracing themselves for.