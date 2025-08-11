Climate Change Has Laid Waste to Tropical Bird Populations: Study

Of the 11,000-plus species of bird in the world (or 18,000-plus, depending on who you ask), most live in the tropics. In fact, around 50 percent of all known species live in just the Amazon and Indonesian rainforest regions. But there are a whole lot fewer of them today than there were in 1950 thanks to warming temperatures.

Obviously, birds and other wildlife face other threats; in the case of tropical birds, deforestation is the logical culprit, with millions of acres of Amazon, Congo, and other major rainforests falling pray to human axes and saws over the course of decades. But a study published on Monday put a number specifically on the contribution of climate change; it’s a big number.