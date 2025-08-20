Is It Bad That Two-Thirds of Drug Manufacturing Facilities Are in Increasingly Disaster-Prone Areas?

When Hurricane Helene ravaged North Carolina, its impacts spread far beyond the edges of the storm. To wit: in severely damaging a company called Baxter’s North Cove facility, the entire country lost the biggest source of intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions we have. Shortages of these fluids lasted for months, potentially impacting patient care; Baxter only announced things were back to normal months later, in May of this year. Basically the same thing happened in 2017, when another Baxter facility got knocked offline in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit.

These were particularly stark examples, but there are thousands of manufacturers and other companies involved in medical and drug supply chains out there, and Helene made it clear that the whole system can be thrown into chaos by even a single damaging event. A study published on Wednesday put some numbers on it: of almost 11,000 US facilities that made or processed or otherwise were involved in drug production between 2019 and 2024, 6,819 of them were located in a county that faced at least one disaster declaration over that time period. That’s almost 63 percent of them.