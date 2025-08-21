A Retreat to the 19th Century, One 90-Day Coal Plant Extension at a Time

It was already farcical back in May, when Energy Secretary Chris Wright touted a fake emergency in order to force an aging coal-fired behemoth of a power plant to stay open for 90 days beyond its scheduled retirement. It is now descending further into tragedy, without much comedy on the horizon — at 8:50 PM on Wednesday, just hours before the 90-day window would close, Wright issued another edict forcing the JH Campbell plant in Michigan to keep belching out deadly pollution for yet another three-month period.

The first time, the DOE issued a press release so Wright could pretend that the move was so that Michigan and the greater Midwest “do not lose critical power generation capability” over the summer months. The grid operators in the region, of course, have not said any such crisis exists, even without the Campbell plant’s power — in fact, weeks before that original order, MISO specifically announced that “adequate resources are available to serve summer demand amid rising risks.” This time, a few hours after issuing the order on Wednesday night, the DOE isn’t bothering with “summer” or some such excuse, with Wright only lying that the US in general “continues to face an energy emergency.”