Meta Is a Fraudulent Company Run By a Clueless, Creepy Boy KingPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Meta is a different company from all the other Silicon Valley giants for many reasons, but you can start at how it is controlled: in a unique arrangement for a company of that size, where Mark Zuckerberg owns enough Class B voting shares to effectively run it as his own fiefdom. Meta equals Zuckerberg far more than Tesla equals Musk (a dynamic demonstrated by Elon fighting in Delaware courts for years over a larger share of control over his company), so its depravity can be extrapolated on to a failure of a man far more than any other titan of the economy can to its owner. Mark Zuckerberg is one of the all-time great American pieces of shit.
When Reuters reported a few months ago that Meta built an AI pedophile chatbot, you know that was a Zuckerberg classic, the same way that Reuters reported again today that “Meta is earning a fortune on a deluge of fraudulent ads, documents show.” This is how he runs his business, with exploitative bullshit trying to cut every corner in an endless bid to join Google’s monopolization of online ad revenue that’s killing journalism. Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were a tacit admission that the only thing Zuckerberg has ever built in his miserable life is a Harvard hot or not clone with stolen data.
“Meta internally projected late last year that it would earn about 10 percent of its overall annual revenue – or $16 billion – from running advertising for scams and banned goods, internal company documents show,” reported Reuters. If any publicly traded company had ten percent of its annual revenue evaporate in a day, that company’s stock would tank and trading would likely be halted on it due to the ensuing chaos. One of the arguments in finance has long centered around Zuckerberg’s core competency, and this is a big development in that longtime battle. Critics like me point to him trying and failing to build products on his own, then purchasing companies who actually did his work for him while claiming to be an innovator as proof that he’s a big dumb baby. Proponents of his who own Meta stock point to the behemoth ad business that Zuckerberg has built, and how its cash flow growth is stunningly stable. Meta’s balance sheet in many ways is one of the great envies of the world, and while many of his supporters have not disagreed with the big dumb baby charge, they have paired it with a defense akin to “the man knows where his bread is buttered and takes care of it.”
- economy, technology Meta Is a Fraudulent Company Run By a Clueless, Creepy Boy King By Jacob Weindling November 6, 2025 | 2:28pm
