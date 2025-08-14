Meta, Mankind’s Worst Company, Built a Pedophile AI Chatbot

Mark Zuckerberg is in the top 0.1 percent of the top 0.1 percent of civil society’s biggest enemies this century. Meta, which used to be called Facebook before Zuckerberg thought NFTs were the future, is already the author of a genocide in Myanmar (Burma). Their depraved network of misinformation posing as a social network built atop AI slop that lies to old people has no business existing in any kind of civilized civilization. They are informational terrorists, firing the largest disinformation cannon ever created outside government at unsuspecting populations around the world, distorting societies with lies so Meta can make billions off ad space whose reach they artificially inflate while taking ad revenue away from journalism (while allowing scam ads impersonating journalists to proliferate)—all in service of an overgrown manchild who built an empire off Class B Shares, stolen data, and other people’s ideas.

Reuters is out with a new bombshell investigation today, and like all other bombshell investigations into this company residing at the bottom of the barrel of humanity, it proves that there is no low that Meta won’t stoop to. Former Facebook exists entirely to satisfy their boy King’s megalomaniacal desire to immiserate the world and get back at the people who made fun of him in his youth he’s clearly never matured from. This new report is titled “Meta’s flirty AI chatbot invited a retiree to New York. He never made it home,” and it is filled with stunning revelations that prove what kind of company Meta really is.

“‘It is acceptable to engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,’ according to Meta’s ‘GenAI: Content Risk Standards,'” reported Reuters. “The standards are used by Meta staff and contractors who build and train the company’s generative AI products, defining what they should and shouldn’t treat as permissible chatbot behavior. Meta said it struck that provision after Reuters inquired about the document earlier this month.”

Meta is the kind of company that will build a pedophile AI bot so long as nobody is looking. It is the kind of company that will help fuel a genocide so long as nobody is looking. It will lie to your older loved ones and lure them to their death, then issue a no comment when confronted about it. Meta is the kind of company that Mark Zuckerberg clearly wants, and we can say this with one hundred percent certainty because of his majority control over a company that his own shareholders have long voiced opposition to. Everyone who works at Meta has a hand in their well-known depravity, but it starts and concentrates at the top where all the power resides. This is Mark Zuckerberg’s show by Class B design, and he is building pedophile bots to come for your children.