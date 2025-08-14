Meta, Mankind’s Worst Company, Built a Pedophile AI Chatbot

By Jacob Weindling  |  August 14, 2025 | 1:39pm
Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
Economy Facebook


Mark Zuckerberg is in the top 0.1 percent of the top 0.1 percent of civil society’s biggest enemies this century. Meta, which used to be called Facebook before Zuckerberg thought NFTs were the future, is already the author of a genocide in Myanmar (Burma). Their depraved network of misinformation posing as a social network built atop AI slop that lies to old people has no business existing in any kind of civilized civilization. They are informational terrorists, firing the largest disinformation cannon ever created outside government at unsuspecting populations around the world, distorting societies with lies so Meta can make billions off ad space whose reach they artificially inflate while taking ad revenue away from journalism (while allowing scam ads impersonating journalists to proliferate)—all in service of an overgrown manchild who built an empire off Class B Shares, stolen data, and other people’s ideas.

Reuters is out with a new bombshell investigation today, and like all other bombshell investigations into this company residing at the bottom of the barrel of humanity, it proves that there is no low that Meta won’t stoop to. Former Facebook exists entirely to satisfy their boy King’s megalomaniacal desire to immiserate the world and get back at the people who made fun of him in his youth he’s clearly never matured from. This new report is titled “Meta’s flirty AI chatbot invited a retiree to New York. He never made it home,” and it is filled with stunning revelations that prove what kind of company Meta really is.

“‘It is acceptable to engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,’ according to Meta’s ‘GenAI: Content Risk Standards,'” reported Reuters. “The standards are used by Meta staff and contractors who build and train the company’s generative AI products, defining what they should and shouldn’t treat as permissible chatbot behavior. Meta said it struck that provision after Reuters inquired about the document earlier this month.”

Meta is the kind of company that will build a pedophile AI bot so long as nobody is looking. It is the kind of company that will help fuel a genocide so long as nobody is looking. It will lie to your older loved ones and lure them to their death, then issue a no comment when confronted about it. Meta is the kind of company that Mark Zuckerberg clearly wants, and we can say this with one hundred percent certainty because of his majority control over a company that his own shareholders have long voiced opposition to. Everyone who works at Meta has a hand in their well-known depravity, but it starts and concentrates at the top where all the power resides. This is Mark Zuckerberg’s show by Class B design, and he is building pedophile bots to come for your children.

We live in an age of mad Kings, where democracy is genuinely no more, and massive companies like Meta and Amazon have usurped much of our sovereignty, to say nothing of Trump destroying the constitutional order. It’s a new world, and it looks the way that despots like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos want it to look. We are in climate collapse in part because oil companies are something of nation-states, as they receive billions in government money while occupying territory they hire security forces to defend–all done in order to maintain the global addiction underwriting the dollar and choking the planet to death. Society is breaking down under the weight of a literal handful of men’s hubris, due to the immense power that shareholder capitalism concentrates in just a few people’s hands.

This Reuters report is gobsmacking. Anyone working at Meta who does not feel shame when reading this has something fundamentally broken inside of them. Maybe not as broken as alleged human Mark Zuckerberg, but there is something very wrong with you if at least a twinge of angst doesn’t spring from reading sentences like “The document seen by Reuters, which exceeds 200 pages, provides examples of ‘acceptable’ chatbot dialogue during romantic role play with a minor.” People who took Zuckerberg’s AI blood money now spend the majority of their lives developing a chatbot whose guidelines of “acceptable” dialogue with children include “I take your hand, guiding you to the bed” and “our bodies entwined, I cherish every moment, every touch, every kiss.”

Congrats on being paid like NFL quarterbacks folks, your family and friends must be so proud.

Meta told Reuters those examples were struck from the AI guidelines they wrote, but they are simply proving the only reason why is not because Meta finds training a chatbot to prey on minors inappropriate, but because they find it embarrassing and potentially legally perilous. Meta has proven that it will inspire your neighbor to try to murder you and it will build a computer program designed to digitally molest your kids if left to their own devices. Mark Zuckerberg’s unhinged fiefdom only shows any kind of restraint when outside forces impose it on them.

This wretched criminal operation posing as a tech company needs to be sued out of existence. The harm it has imposed upon society is seemingly infinite, and at least the evil of Google and Amazon came after they provided actual utility to our lives. Google built and then destroyed the greatest product in the history of the internet, and Amazon revolutionized global commerce, while Facebook created groups to help some folks talk to each other–but that isn’t anything that hasn’t happened on Myspace, Friendster, Tumblr, Pinterest, Twitter, Bluesky, etc…

This alleged company’s biggest innovations have come from acquiring other businesses who succeeded at what they failed at. Zuckerberg couldn’t build a photo app so he bought Instagram. No one wanted to chat on his servers, so he bought WhatsApp. Zuckerberg couldn’t figure out virtual reality so he bought Oculus. This is not an innovative company along the lines of our other tech overlords who have at least earned some of their power through real technological developments. They are a leech sucking the life out of humanity.

Meta is the modern vampire squid. Goldman Sachs earned the famed moniker from Matt Taibbi before he went completely insane, and the former Facebook has earned that descriptor to a degree that the Illuminati in Goldman’s risk management team could only dream of. Meta has traveled across the entire world, making every society they infect worse off for it, and now they are realizing Mark “Harvard Hot or Not” Zuckerberg’s final form: a pedophile AI chatbot. If America is ever to realize its true values one day, one of the first things we need to do is yeet this fundamentally evil company into the sun and prosecute its majority owner for the crimes against humanity he has perpetrated.

 
