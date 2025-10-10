Trump Is Immiserating His Own Voters With His War on Renewable Energy

Trump famously hates windmills because he thinks they’re ugly, perhaps the purest example of how he is a catty and gossipy wannabe Manhattan socialite at his core, and he has waged a war on clean energy this year. While online only Republicans may cackle at this and see it as winning their culture war against the libs, it is far more impactful as economic warfare against Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas—the nation’s top four wind energy producers.

“We want to make sure that [President Trump] understands wind energy is important for Iowa,” said former Iowa Governor and former Trump Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad to the Wall Street Journal. Current Republican Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds told WSJ that “We don’t have gas or oil in our state, but we have renewables. We have biofuels and we have wind. We are on a wind path. So, we can make it work for our state.” Another Republican Governor, Glenn Younkin, is trying to stop Trump from closing down a wind farm under construction off the coast of Virginia. “Offshore wind runs throughout the day and is an ideal hedge for a system with a decent amount of natural gas,” Bill Murray, the project’s senior vice president for corporate affairs and communications, said in February. “The fuel cost savings from 2.6 gigawatts of offshore wind are eye-popping.”

But our president is the self-proclaimed chief wind energy expert, so what do three governors of wind energy producing states really know, huh? “Energy prices have been going down, other than in certain states where you have Democrat-run states, where they put windmills all over the place,” Trump said earlier this year. “Anytime you see a windmill, you’ll say, they have bad energy costs.”