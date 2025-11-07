I’ll Bet the Under On Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Tesla Package

By Jacob Weindling  |  November 7, 2025 | 2:45pm
Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Elon Musk won one of his oldest battles yesterday, finally capturing additional control over his car robotics company, as 75 percent of Tesla shareholders voted to award a CEO who Tesla was reportedly looking to replace earlier this year with a historic pay package worth up to $1 trillion. This is where headline hysteria comes into play, a game that journalism has played ever since it had to fight for space on a surface, as everyone and their mother in media knows that putting a shocking number like $1 trillion in the headline will get you clicks. I’m doing it here too. As a wise man once said, the game is the game.

But this game sucks because distilling this down to a giant flashing $1 trillion sign is bad information. Musk is not getting a big sack of cash that says $1 trillion on it. He has been given the ability to exercise options to buy discounted Tesla stock, but only if the company hits the various financial targets necessary to unlock this entire package with 12 different tranches, which altogether could be worth around $1 trillion, about a 25 percent stake in the company on top of his existing 15 percent stake. Until Tesla hits each of those targets, Musk gets nothing. So let’s talk about these targets and how this is classic Elon bullshit he has actually tied himself to for once.

The heart of this dispute stems from a 2018 options package that was struck down by Delaware courts which has long been the target of Musk’s ire, and is something of an origin story for how he became more involved in politics once this manchild realized how important judges are. In an October 2nd letter sent by the Comptroller of New York on behalf of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System to Tesla shareholders, they warned that this compensation package was not in the company’s interest, the argument that held this up in court in 2018. “Modeled on the 2018 CEO Performance Award,” wrote the NYC Comptroller, “the 2025 Performance Award purports to establish demanding operational and financial targets for Mr. Musk, in exchange for an extraordinary windfall, commonly reported to be $1 trillion in shares.”

That 2018 CEO Performance Award gave Musk the right to buy Tesla at $350.02 per share. Tesla is currently trading at around $432 per share, and this is a good example of how executive options packages help inflate their net worths to create our modern Gilded Age.

But Musk can only exercise that option on every single one of these 423.7 million Tesla shares over the next ten years if Tesla’s market cap reaches the final target of $8.5 trillion, and half of the targets unlocking the options reside above a $5 trillion market cap, which would make it the biggest company in the world at this moment. Tesla’s current market cap is $1.34 trillion, so mankind’s most over-valued company needs to increase what it is worth 6.34 times to help make Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

Do you see why I’m taking the under now?

This is yet another big bet on AI, as the whole industry is pitching an Underpants Gnomes-style business plan where they build a bunch of data centers far outpacing the present-day demand for AI, have no fucking idea what to do next, then claim we will enter an age of unprecedented prosperity. AI is definitely here to stay to some degree, and OpenAI advertising themselves this week as too big to fail is one example of how we’re stuck with it, but the lesson from the dot com bust is that Amazon and Apple were big winners in large part because there were so many other losers.

And Tesla is a loser. It’s a carbon credits company that sells a couple of cars and launched a truck so shambolic and dangerous it makes the notoriously combustible Ford Pinto look like a Boeing Dreamliner by comparison. I have lived the lesson of never short a cult, and Tesla is the ultimate proof that the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent, but Tesla is the exact kind of Pets.com-ass bubble that got popped in the 2000s. It’s a pinky promise, not a company, and it’s a lot harder to survive through a bear market solely on pinky promises.

If you had never heard of Tesla before this week’s shareholder meeting, you wouldn’t know it was a car company and would think the yet to be distributed Optimus robot was its flagship product. Here’s some snippets from Elon’s celebration yesterday.

Optimus is going to be “bigger than cell phones”

— e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) November 6, 2025 at 2:59 PM

Optimus will be built at a rate of a billion units per year and eliminate poverty

— e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) November 6, 2025 at 3:03 PM

Optimus robots will just kinda follow criminals around and make sure they don’t commit crimes again, so we can eliminate prisons.

These are all things Elon Musk is literally saying.

— e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) November 6, 2025 at 3:05 PM

Optimus will overturn the fundamentals of economics to an extent that we may not even need money in the future, Musk says, and yet he still recommends people “hold onto your Tesla stock,” which seems like a kind of mixed message.

— e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) November 6, 2025 at 3:06 PM

The only reason a supposed car company would pivot to robotics and AI like this is if their car business is circling the drain, which it is. Elon has ensured that Tesla’s brand is now associated with Nazis in a world where every actual car company has a whole fleet of electric vehicles, and it’s difficult to see how Tesla gains any kind of meaningful EV market share going forward, and their presence in Europe is collapsing as their Chinese competitor BYD takes its spot. Tesla’s earnings this year demonstrate how its core business is now selling carbon credits to electric vehicle companies. That is why Elon is pitching robots now. Not because Optimus is going to eradicate poverty or some other bullshit. Musk is just doing what he’s always done, and over-promising knowing that we live in a fundamentally broken society that doesn’t punish powerful people like him for consistently under-delivering. What makes this $1 trillion package so interesting is that he finally has attached his own interests to actually meeting his pie-in-the-sky promises.

When this bubble eventually pops, I believe that Tesla will get hit harder than most stocks. It is more like crypto than it is like equities (just superimpose the Bitcoin chart over it and you’ll see two lines merge into one), and the nature of crypto is one of big booms and big busts that wash the weaklings off the battlefield for good. A company like Microsoft will get hit hard in any AI-driven correction now widely expected by everyone on Wall Street, but they’re still Microsoft and will rebound and be just fine. Nvidia too since they own all the AI picks and shovels. Musk is betting on Tesla rebounding along with giants like Microsoft in any bust, but as the NYC Comptroller noted, “after Tesla’s market capitalization hit the level needed achieve the top milestone under the 2018 CEO Performance Plan (roughly December 2020), Tesla’s market capitalization subsequently fell by 40 percent as of December 2022,” and that “If Tesla were to experience similar ups and downs over the next decade, outside shareholder value would increase at 10.8 percent per year, inferior to the price return for the S&P 500 from August 2015 to August 2025.”

At that annual growth rate, it would take Tesla 18 years to hit the target Musk needs to unlock this entire $1 trillion options package.

Musk will only get $1 trillion if he transforms Tesla into a fundamentally different company than it is today or if the AI industry’s Underpants Gnome-style business plan actually works out. To put in perspective how ambitious this $8.5 trillion target is: the largest company in the world is Nvidia at a $4.47 trillion market cap. There are only nine companies in the U.S. with a market cap over $1 trillion in the second-most expensive stock market in history. We are in the midst of AI-driven hysteria that assumes without evidence that we are on the precipice of hyper-growth similar to the dot com boom, despite all evidence suggesting the market looks more like an impending dot com-style bust. Musk has bet on an unprecedented AI bull market through this pay package, and all I am suggesting is that based on the history of Elon Musk’s lofty promises, betting against them coming to fruition is a winner more often than not.

 
