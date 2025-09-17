Democrats Assemble A New Band of Centrist Dimwits to Help Them Lose Elections and Insult Harry Reid’s Legacy

Democrats Assemble A New Band of Centrist Dimwits to Help Them Lose Elections and Insult Harry Reid’s LegacyPhoto by The White House
“A new Democratic think tank wants to curb the influence of liberal groups” reads a headline in the New York Times today. This is led by one of the Democratic Party’s premiere peacockers for billionaires, Adam Jentleson, the former Chief of Staff to Senator John Fetterman who would very much like you to only remember him as a Deputy Chief of Staff to the late great Senator Harry Reid, and the Times acquiesced. There are three references to Jentleson’s time with Reid that ended in 2015 in this writeup, versus just one of the last job he held as a much more powerful figure in John Fetterman’s orbit. This article is another profile as stenography, a specialty of political media, where they frame an entire story about someone through the lens that person would want it shot through.
Jentleson wants you to think that Democrats are under threat from the dreaded “groups,” just not his group. The other groups. You know. Those ones. Those lefty loony tunes who lost Democrats the 2024 elections and…uh…also helped drive perhaps the largest youth voter turnout ever in 2020 that Democrats like Jentleson never ever want to talk about. The story this wing of the party tells itself is that Democrats went woke in early 2020, lost in 2024, and we’re not going to talk about anything that happened in between. I am so sick of having this same nonsensical debate with a group of powerful people with far more control over the party than like, Sunrise Movement. The belief is that somehow small organizations like that are more responsible for why Kamala Harris lost Michigan than Kamala Harris or the Democratic Party is, who supposedly had no choice but to adopt these supposed narrow issues the “groups” like that lost Democrats the election.
We are in a period of genocide denial by prominent Democrats, as if you actually want to talk about the many reasons why Kamala Harris lost Michigan, this country’s largest Arab American community being horrified by a genocide in Gaza fueled by Joe Biden and tacitly and tepidly endorsed by Kamala Harris on the campaign trail is one of them. The salience of Israel’s genocide and the Biden administration’s full support for it and refusal to do things that Ronald Reagan and many other presidents did to try to rein Israel in has completely vanished from these people’s perspective on politics. There is a simmering rage within them over our rage at the genocide, and there is a notion that those of us who spent the year trying to pressure the Biden administration to pressure Israel divided the party and cost the Democrats the election. The people perpetuating the genocide and literally signing off on the bombs that fuel it somehow are not seen as party dividers, though. How convenient how these people’s politics always flatter those in power, and these people always find themselves with a cushy job.
I can report that in the weeks leading up to the Democratic National Convention, our wing of the party spent a lot of time just asking for a spot on stage and nothing more, and was denied even a token speaking spot on stage next to anti-abortion Republicans and Uber executives who apparently are more welcome in the party than the anti-genocide coalition. Now just eight percent of Democrats support Israel’s actions in Gaza, and Jentleson and the other Democrats like him stand opposed to the groups on the side sharing one of the most overwhelmingly popular positions in the party, telling a totally incoherent story about what happened over the last two years, while claiming that his group actually knows what is popular and what is not.
An estimated 19 million Biden voters from 2020 did not show up in 2024. That was not all due to the genocide, but it certainly had a lot more impact in places like Michigan. Instead of accepting fault and trying to move forward with a coalition that has provably won them a presidential election just five years ago, Democrats like Jentleson are lying about Harry Reid’s legacy to pursue their craven careerist motives of hoarding as much billionaire cash as possible. Jentleson’s new think tank, Searchlight Institute, is starting with an annual budget of $10 million, funded by “a roster of billionaire donors highlighted by Stephen Mandel, a hedge fund manager, and Eric Laufer, a real estate investor.”
The name Searchlight is an homage to Harry Reid’s hometown, and this has now reached the stage with Jentleson lying about a great man’s legacy where people who also knew Reid well need to push back on this bullshit. Reid, one of the Democratic Party’s climate champions, would almost certainly not agree to create a billionaire-funded pushback against “organizations focused on climate change, gun control and L.G.B.T.Q. rights” as the NYT paraphrased Jentleson. This is disgusting, and the degree to which Jentleson has long leveraged Reid’s far more accomplished legacy to enhance his puny one is just flat out gross.
It is one thing to be close with another person, by which all accounts Jentleson and Reid were, but to brand your fetid cowardice you call politics as Reid’s genuinely accomplished politics is to spit on a great man’s political legacy. Reid said in 2019 he wanted to kill the Senate filibuster to pass sweeping climate change legislation, an official position of the dreaded group, the Sunrise Movement. He said Republicans were “puppets” of the National Rifle Association in 2015 after a mass shooting in Roseburg, Oregon, and as the minority leader, pushed to try to do the impossible and get background checks legislation on the floor for a vote. The Human Rights Campaign said after Reid’s retirement in 2015 that the “Senate under Harry Reid fundamentally changed the lives of LGBT Americans.” Everything Jentleson stands opposed to right now, Reid stood for.
- elections Democrats Assemble A New Band of Centrist Dimwits to Help Them Lose Elections and Insult Harry Reid's Legacy By Jacob Weindling September 17, 2025 | 11:48am
- climate The Environment Lost One of Its Greatest Champions In Robert Redford By Jacob Weindling September 16, 2025 | 3:45pm
- congress, trump-administration Trump’s FBI Says There’s ‘No Credible Information’ That Epstein ‘Trafficked to Other Individuals’ By Jacob Weindling September 16, 2025 | 12:36pm
- media, trump-administration Trump Files $15 Billion Farcical Lawsuit Against The New York Times By Jacob Weindling September 16, 2025 | 11:13am
- trump-administration Trump Continues to Be a Massive Threat to Free Speech By Thor Benson September 16, 2025 | 10:07am
- economy Uh, How Bad Is the Economy? By Jacob Weindling September 15, 2025 | 3:35pm
- immigration, economy Trump Voting Farmers Are Mad They’re Getting What They Voted For By Jacob Weindling September 15, 2025 | 12:23pm
- media Switch Your Straight News Diet from Political Media to Financial Media By Jacob Weindling September 15, 2025 | 11:17am
- labor, economy The Death of the Office By Roqayah Chamseddine September 15, 2025 | 9:31am
- sports A Reasoned Overreaction to the First Week of the NFL Season By Jacob Weindling September 12, 2025 | 4:31pm
- media Flying the Guantanamo Bay McDonald’s Flag at Half-Staff on 9/11 for Charlie Kirk Is the Most dril Thing to Ever Happen By Jacob Weindling September 12, 2025 | 1:27pm
- big-story America’s Gun Violence Epidemic Doesn’t Map Neatly On to Our Politics By Jacob Weindling September 12, 2025 | 11:52am
- healthcare If Parents Are Free Not to Vaccinate Their Kids, Then I Should Be Free to Sue Them By Ross Pomeroy September 12, 2025 | 9:55am
- climate Companies Called ‘Carbon Majors’ Are Responsible for Half the Intensity of Recent Heat Waves By Jacob Weindling September 11, 2025 | 2:59pm
- media Ezra Klein Is a Mark By Jacob Weindling September 11, 2025 | 1:37pm
- congress Congress’ Latest UAP Hearing Was About People By Jacob Weindling September 11, 2025 | 11:06am
- trump-administration, big-story Right-Wing Commentator Charlie Kirk Shot and Killed at Utah Event By Jacob Weindling September 10, 2025 | 2:17pm
- palestine On the Ground at London’s Latest Mass-Arrest Spectacle By Tiernan Cannon September 10, 2025 | 11:08am
- elections, trump-administration The Numerous Threats Facing the 2026 Elections By Thor Benson September 10, 2025 | 10:12am
- trump-administration How Many Gross Cryptic Epstein Birthday Books Are There? By Jacob Weindling September 9, 2025 | 2:49pm
- economy Capitalism Has Likely Never Been Less Popular in America By Jacob Weindling September 9, 2025 | 12:18pm
- palestine, international-affairs Great Hunger: Israel Restricting Gaza’s Food Supplies Isn’t New By Tiernan Cannon September 9, 2025 | 10:31am
- congress, trump-administration Congress Revealed Trump’s Lewd Birthday Letter to Epstein By Jacob Weindling September 8, 2025 | 3:34pm
- sports Sports Are About Friends and Family By Jacob Weindling September 8, 2025 | 2:44pm
- media, sports The New Dallas Cowboys Docuseries Is About America’s Faded Team and Living Under Elder Rule By Jason Tabrys September 8, 2025 | 11:14am
- trump-administration Appeals Court Upholds $83.3 Million Judgement Against Trump By Jacob Weindling September 8, 2025 | 10:33am
- labor Labor Movements Are Enjoying a Resurgence Amidst Historically Weak Union Membership By Roqayah Chamseddine September 5, 2025 | 7:00am
- economy There Are More Unemployed People than Jobs Available in Trump's America By Jacob Weindling September 4, 2025 | 8:50am
- media, sports ESPN Begins the Enshittification of NFL Sundays By Jacob Weindling September 4, 2025 | 7:59am
- climate, international-affairs Great Hunger: Famine is Political By Tiernan Cannon September 4, 2025 | 7:49am
- healthcare, trump-administration Thousands of HHS Employees Pen Unprecedented Letter Calling for RFK’s Resignation By Jacob Weindling September 3, 2025 | 1:10pm
- climate, economy Major Pension Fund Pulls $14 Billion from BlackRock Over Its Abandonment of ESG By Jacob Weindling September 3, 2025 | 12:30pm
- congress The Tricky Political Problem for Democrats Who Want to Fight Back Against Trump By Jacob Weindling September 3, 2025 | 10:19am
- trump-administration, economy Hedge Fund Billionaire Says U.S. Is Sliding Towards 1930s-Style Autocracy By Jacob Weindling September 2, 2025 | 4:08pm
- trump-administration Trump Shows Proof of Life, Steals Space Force From Colorado By Jacob Weindling September 2, 2025 | 2:58pm
- media Twitter Is Frying Your Brain By Jacob Weindling September 2, 2025 | 12:56pm
- climate America Is Getting Thirsty By Asha Dore September 2, 2025 | 10:14am
- trump-administration Trump Is Showing Us Why the Founders Opposed Standing Armies By Thor Benson September 1, 2025 | 10:44am
- economy Tesla Is So Cooked By Jacob Weindling August 29, 2025 | 1:38pm
- musings The Most Surprising Part of Our Sedona UFO Tour Was What We Couldn't See By Jacob Weindling August 29, 2025 | 11:14am
- sports Caitlin Clark, Gene Hackman, and Hope in Hoosier Land By Todd Lazarski August 29, 2025 | 9:35am
- musings I Spent A Few Days in Sedona, Investigating America’s Capital of Woo By Jacob Weindling August 28, 2025 | 3:57pm
- healthcare, trump-administration Any Sane Country Would Launch RFK Jr. Into the Sun By Jacob Weindling August 28, 2025 | 12:05pm
- economy The Stock Market Is Selling Its Soul and the Fed’s Independence to Trump Because ZIRP Broke The World By Jacob Weindling August 27, 2025 | 4:49pm
- trump-administration Trump Is Reportedly Recruiting Secessionists in Greenland By Jacob Weindling August 27, 2025 | 12:26pm
- elections Democrats Flip Yet Another Red Trump District By Jacob Weindling August 27, 2025 | 9:53am
- congress, trump-administration Bernie What The Hell Are You Doing? By Jacob Weindling August 26, 2025 | 3:33pm
- trump-administration JB Pritzker Understands The Moment By Jacob Weindling August 26, 2025 | 11:41am
- trump-administration Maybe This Is Who We Are By Jason Tabrys August 26, 2025 | 10:01am
- media A Melancholy Splinter Update Amidst Google’s AI Summaries Destroying the Web As We Know It By Jacob Weindling August 25, 2025 | 2:12pm
- trump-administration ‘A Lot of People Are Saying Maybe We’d Like a Dictator’ By Jacob Weindling August 25, 2025 | 11:49am
- congress Democrats Need to Ban the Word “Distraction” From Their Lexicon By Jacob Weindling August 25, 2025 | 11:04am
- elections, trump-administration What Democrats Need To Be Saying Right Now By Thor Benson August 25, 2025 | 9:40am
- sports, musings An At Best Half-Baked Theory of How the Calcification of American Political Institutions Mirrors Professional Sports By Dave Levitan August 22, 2025 | 12:44pm
- trump-administration, economy, international-affairs Europe’s Tribute to Daddy By Tiernan Cannon August 22, 2025 | 11:57am
- media New $20 Million Liberal Magazine Makes Braindead Pro-Twitter Case By Jacob Weindling August 22, 2025 | 11:41am
- immigration, trump-administration Environmental Violations — But Not the Torture — Deal Alligator Alcatraz a Judicial Blow By Dave Levitan August 22, 2025 | 9:46am
- trump-administration Good Riddance to James Dobson, A Big Reason We All Live in Hell By Jacob Weindling August 21, 2025 | 2:22pm
- latest Our Solar System Is Still Hiding Moons, and We're Getting Better at Finding Them By Dave Levitan August 21, 2025 | 12:15pm
- congress Both Obama and California Voters Back Newsom’s Redistricting Fight By Jacob Weindling August 21, 2025 | 11:32am
- economy, international-affairs How El Salvador's 'Cool Dictator' Is Using Bitcoin to Cement His Power By Ross Pomeroy August 21, 2025 | 9:35am
- trump-administration, climate A Retreat to the 19th Century, One 90-Day Coal Plant Extension at a Time By Dave Levitan August 21, 2025 | 9:12am
- elections Verified Voter Data Disproves the Notion that White Zoomer Men Are All Budding Fascists By Jacob Weindling August 20, 2025 | 2:27pm
- healthcare, climate Is It Bad That Two-Thirds of Drug Manufacturing Facilities Are in Increasingly Disaster-Prone Areas? By Dave Levitan August 20, 2025 | 1:58pm
- economy A More Detailed Look at How Trump and AI Could Crash the Economy By Jacob Weindling August 20, 2025 | 11:57am
- trump-administration Sure Seems Like a Lot of Traveling for Not All That Much to Happen By Jen Kirby August 20, 2025 | 10:59am
- trump-administration, climate Interior Department, Amid Its Deep Concern About Offshore Wind Power, Announces 30 New Offshore Oil Auctions By Dave Levitan August 20, 2025 | 8:42am
- congress, elections What the Hell Is Going On at the Texas Legislature Now? By Dave Levitan August 19, 2025 | 2:32pm
- elections Andrew Cuomo and His Democratic Supporters Like Hakeem Jeffries Know He’s On Team Trump By Jacob Weindling August 19, 2025 | 11:37am
- trump-administration, musings The Trump Administration Web Sites I Keep Thinking Will Disappear But Don't By Dave Levitan August 19, 2025 | 9:35am
- sports How Many More Years Does Tackle Football Have Left? By Jacob Weindling August 18, 2025 | 12:46pm
- trump-administration, climate 'Brazen Violation': Trump Administration's Disdain for Advisory Committees Has Now Gotten Them Sued By Dave Levitan August 18, 2025 | 11:47am
- immigration, trump-administration ICE Has Always Been Bad. This Is Worse. By Thor Benson August 18, 2025 | 10:21am
- supreme-court, healthcare Rolling Back Roe v. Wade Is a Conservative Blueprint to Strip Away Other Fundamental Rights By Roqayah Chamseddine August 18, 2025 | 9:15am
- climate Hurricane Season is Awake By Dave Levitan August 18, 2025 | 8:35am
- congress Gavin Newsom Is Meeting the Moment By Jacob Weindling August 15, 2025 | 3:06pm
- trump-administration If Everything Is an Emergency, Nothing Is an Emergency By Dave Levitan August 15, 2025 | 1:58pm
- international-affairs Hillary Clinton Wants to Help Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize By Jacob Weindling August 15, 2025 | 12:09pm
- sports Matt Stafford's $159,500 Chamber of Woo By Ross Pomeroy August 15, 2025 | 10:00am
- trump-administration, climate Trump's Zombie Fossil Fuel Power Plants Could Cost Us $3 Billion — or More By Dave Levitan August 15, 2025 | 9:13am
- climate The State of the Climate Is: Grim By Dave Levitan August 14, 2025 | 1:47pm
- economy, technology Meta, Mankind's Worst Company, Built a Pedophile AI Chatbot By Jacob Weindling August 14, 2025 | 1:39pm
- economy Trumpflation Is Here, and You’re About to Pay For It By Jacob Weindling August 14, 2025 | 10:16am
- climate World-Famous Artist Helps Greenpeace 'Butcher' a Shell Offshore Gas Rig By Dave Levitan August 14, 2025 | 8:45am
- palestine Israel's Attack on Palestinian Journalists Shows Why Journalism Matters By Roqayah Chamseddine August 13, 2025 | 2:21pm
- trump-administration Gosh, I Wonder Which Bits of American History the Trump Administration Will Edit Out of Smithsonian Exhibits By Dave Levitan August 13, 2025 | 2:04pm
- media Counterpoint: Jon Stewart Shouldn’t Run for President in 2028 By Jacob Weindling August 13, 2025 | 1:52pm
- trump-administration, economy Trump, An Avowed Central Planner, Is A Mao-Style Communist By Jacob Weindling August 13, 2025 | 11:07am
- climate Alaska's Capital Flooded By Melting Glacier By Dave Levitan August 13, 2025 | 8:59am
- elections Zohran Mamdani Shows Democrats How to Have a Spine By Jacob Weindling August 12, 2025 | 3:47pm
- economy Trump’s New BLS Appointee Is Vastly Unqualified and Will Inevitably Crash the Economy By Jacob Weindling August 12, 2025 | 1:43pm
- trump-administration America’s Big Strong Conservatives Are Terrified to Go Outside By Jacob Weindling August 12, 2025 | 12:03pm
- latest, climate It's Early, But Tropical Storm Erin Has Menacing Potential By Dave Levitan August 12, 2025 | 11:42am
- immigration Europe’s Asylum Seekers Are Someone Else’s Problem By Tiernan Cannon August 12, 2025 | 10:16am
- healthcare, trump-administration RFK Jr. Learns He Is Not Also Denmark's HHS Secretary By Dave Levitan August 12, 2025 | 7:10am
- trump-administration Washington D.C. Exposes America’s Rank Hypocrisy By Jacob Weindling August 11, 2025 | 3:23pm
- climate Climate Change Has Laid Waste to Tropical Bird Populations: Study By Dave Levitan August 11, 2025 | 12:09pm
- media CNN’s Doofus Data Guru Calls Epstein Story a “Nothingburger” in Bootlicking Trump Segment By Jacob Weindling August 11, 2025 | 11:13am
- trump-administration Crime-Concerned President to Deploy FBI and National Guard to Increasingly Safe Washington, D.C. By Dave Levitan August 11, 2025 | 9:20am
- musings Handicapping All the Rumored UFO Explanations By Jacob Weindling August 8, 2025 | 3:28pm
- sports Of Course Crypto Bros Are Throwing Dildos At WNBA Games By Jacob Weindling August 8, 2025 | 11:50am
- climate, economy Big Banks Don't See Upside in Climate Promises Anymore By Dave Levitan August 8, 2025 | 11:12am
- media Jimmy Fallon Doesn't Know How To Read The Room By Jason Tabrys August 8, 2025 | 10:58am
- climate The 360-Degree Assault on Climate Action Is Impossibly Grim By Dave Levitan August 8, 2025 | 9:24am
- elections Elizabeth Warren Is the Bernie Lost Cause Myth of 2020 By Jacob Weindling August 7, 2025 | 11:45am
- climate Climate Change Has Pushed California's Fire Season Earlier — By As Much as a Month and a Half By Dave Levitan August 7, 2025 | 11:08am
- media, trump-administration South Park Proves It's Too Big To Fail In Its Mission To Mock Trump By Jason Tabrys August 7, 2025 | 10:19am
- trump-administration Trump Announces New Thing He Is Not Allowed to Do By Dave Levitan August 7, 2025 | 8:55am