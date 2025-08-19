Andrew Cuomo and His Democratic Supporters Like Hakeem Jeffries Know He’s On Team Trump

By Jacob Weindling  |  August 19, 2025 | 11:37am
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Politico is out with a new report on the New York City Mayor’s election today, titled “Cuomo’s seeking a Trump bump,” and it details Andrew Cuomo’s newest effort in the race that per a recent Siena poll, currently has him down 19 points to Zohran Mamdani. Andrew Cuomo, an alleged Democrat who took GOP money and was supported by major establishment Democrats like Epstein-adjacent sex pest Bill Clinton, is trying to “minimize [GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa’s] vote, because he’ll never be a serious candidate.” Cuomo said these remarks to a fundraiser in the Hamptons on Saturday, reportedly telling his gilded audience that “And Trump himself, as well as top Republicans, will say the goal is to stop Mamdani. And you’ll be wasting your vote on Sliwa. So I feel good about that.”

Put it in a commercial showing Democrats how to have a spine, Andrew Cuomo said he feels good about his interests aligning with Donald Trump’s, whose donors helped fuel Cuomo’s campaign that got walloped in the Democratic primary. Now Cuomo is pretending that never happened and is positioning himself again as the lone Very Serious Candidate for America’s fetid political establishment, but this time around he’s also pretending that he understands a single thing about how expensive housing has become in New York City when he cleary does not. This recent gambit to try to trap Mamdani in a braindead scandal around his rent-controlled apartment is an open call by Cuomo to raise a ton of people’s rent. It’s a clear indication that Cuomo isn’t really interested in coming up with policy to make people’s lives better, and he instead prefers doing low-rent political stunts to try to keep Mamdani on the front page of the New York Post for the next few months.

And per this recent Siena poll, all this sweaty desperation has won Cuomo the support of 25 percent of New Yorkers, which puts him closer to current disgraced mayor Eric Adams’ seven percent support than Mamdani’s commanding lead at 44 percent. Cuomo begged his billionaire benefactors in their Hamptons hideout to help marginalize Sliwa and his **checks poll** 12 percent support, so he can get all those Republican votes he claims in public he’s not that interested in. And as I detailed in my Bernie lost cause blog on wrongheaded assumptions about Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 support, the American voter is not exactly a logical creature, and Cuomo is kidding himself if he thinks that he and his 37 percent favorability rating among NYC residents will see disaffected Sliwa and Adams voters rush to his side en masse. Making googly eyes at Republicans in a city where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans more than two to one is not exactly a mathematically sound strategy.

Cuomo has previously said he would decline an endorsement from America’s new King, and the proven liar who resigned in disgrace also denied a New York Times report that he spoke to Trump about how to beat Zohran. But Politico described this Hamptons fundraiser as a “more Trump-friendly crowd gathered at media mogul Jimmy Finkelstein’s home” and when asked by an attendee if he had spoken with Trump, Cuomo reportedly said “Let’s put it this way: I knew the president very well.”

After noting how Trump had been “rejected by New York,” Cuomo finished this pro-Trump quip to a “more Trump-friendly crowd” by saying “I believe there will be opportunities to actually cooperate with him.” Precisely, like in marginalizing the GOP candidate and mobilizing Republican support behind this alleged Democrat.

Begging Trump donors for money while quietly groveling for Trump’s help and denying it to the NYT is such a perfect depiction of the feckless modern Democratic establishment. The most bipartisan-brained virtue signaling people to ever exist who have made a career off of helping Republicans enact their agenda have found their One True King in a former New York governor who effectively overturned an election to move a faction of Democrats to the Republican caucus and flip state Senate control over to the GOP. The choices in New York City for the people in Bill Clinton’s orbit are a popular socialist who wound up getting the most Democratic primary votes in city history, and a sex pest governor who resigned in disgrace that is now tacitly allied with the fascist president. This faction hates the left so much they sided with the former. Contrary to the hysteric talking points to come out of the 2016 primary, the left is not the most intransigent and counter-productive force in the Democratic Party, and we are living in a moment where the elite core of the party is being exposed for what it truly is: paralyzingly cowardly to a degree that is genuinely destroying America as we know it.

Tim Miller of The Bulwark exposed this growing fighters versus folders split in the Democratic Party in an interview with Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries about the New York City mayor’s race last week. Lefties and liberals are finding actual bipartisan common cause with Iraq War cheerleaders who are also horrified by America’s descent into fascism, while establishment Democrats are doing their classic deer in the headlights shtick as they try to avoid the unavoidable truth: opposing Zohran Mamdani at this point in the NYC Mayor’s race means supporting a Trump-approved candidate.

Jeffries has not been shy in openly campaigning for Andrew Cuomo while doing the classic Democratic Party move of refusing to plant your feet in the ground. It’s very clear who he endorses in this race, and it’s with the guy doing low-rent political stunts for the New York Post.

Hakeem Jeffries says of Cuomo’s attacks on Mamdani for living in a rent controlled apartment: “It’s a legitimate issue that has been raised, and the [Mamdani] campaign is going to have to address it.”

[image or embed]

— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 9:41 AM

The Democratic establishment, represented by people like Hakeem Jeffries and Bill Clinton, have and still are very clearly supporting Donald Trump’s preferred candidate for NYC mayor, and are working against the Democratic nominee. Tim Miller, who told Mamdani to his face that some of his stances made him uncomfortable, still thinks “it’s not really a close call” to support Zohran Mamdani, yet the leader of the House Democrats cannot bring himself to endorse a Democrat who would represent his district. This shift of Bulwark-style centrists and conservatives to a fervent anti-authoritarian form of politics has led them to support lefties like Mamdani, because when these neocons say they want to destroy fascism, they have proven they clearly mean it all over the world! They also understand there is one faction in the Democratic Party who clearly has the will and desire to fight back to the degree needed in this present moment, and it’s not the New York-based Democratic establishment which has led the party to its lowest approval rating on record, tacitly supporting a nominee actively seeking a “Trump bump” in the Hamptons.

 
