Andrew Cuomo and His Democratic Supporters Like Hakeem Jeffries Know He’s On Team Trump

Politico is out with a new report on the New York City Mayor’s election today, titled “Cuomo’s seeking a Trump bump,” and it details Andrew Cuomo’s newest effort in the race that per a recent Siena poll, currently has him down 19 points to Zohran Mamdani. Andrew Cuomo, an alleged Democrat who took GOP money and was supported by major establishment Democrats like Epstein-adjacent sex pest Bill Clinton, is trying to “minimize [GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa’s] vote, because he’ll never be a serious candidate.” Cuomo said these remarks to a fundraiser in the Hamptons on Saturday, reportedly telling his gilded audience that “And Trump himself, as well as top Republicans, will say the goal is to stop Mamdani. And you’ll be wasting your vote on Sliwa. So I feel good about that.”

Put it in a commercial showing Democrats how to have a spine, Andrew Cuomo said he feels good about his interests aligning with Donald Trump’s, whose donors helped fuel Cuomo’s campaign that got walloped in the Democratic primary. Now Cuomo is pretending that never happened and is positioning himself again as the lone Very Serious Candidate for America’s fetid political establishment, but this time around he’s also pretending that he understands a single thing about how expensive housing has become in New York City when he cleary does not. This recent gambit to try to trap Mamdani in a braindead scandal around his rent-controlled apartment is an open call by Cuomo to raise a ton of people’s rent. It’s a clear indication that Cuomo isn’t really interested in coming up with policy to make people’s lives better, and he instead prefers doing low-rent political stunts to try to keep Mamdani on the front page of the New York Post for the next few months.

And per this recent Siena poll, all this sweaty desperation has won Cuomo the support of 25 percent of New Yorkers, which puts him closer to current disgraced mayor Eric Adams’ seven percent support than Mamdani’s commanding lead at 44 percent. Cuomo begged his billionaire benefactors in their Hamptons hideout to help marginalize Sliwa and his **checks poll** 12 percent support, so he can get all those Republican votes he claims in public he’s not that interested in. And as I detailed in my Bernie lost cause blog on wrongheaded assumptions about Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 support, the American voter is not exactly a logical creature, and Cuomo is kidding himself if he thinks that he and his 37 percent favorability rating among NYC residents will see disaffected Sliwa and Adams voters rush to his side en masse. Making googly eyes at Republicans in a city where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans more than two to one is not exactly a mathematically sound strategy.

Cuomo has previously said he would decline an endorsement from America’s new King, and the proven liar who resigned in disgrace also denied a New York Times report that he spoke to Trump about how to beat Zohran. But Politico described this Hamptons fundraiser as a “more Trump-friendly crowd gathered at media mogul Jimmy Finkelstein’s home” and when asked by an attendee if he had spoken with Trump, Cuomo reportedly said “Let’s put it this way: I knew the president very well.”