McCarthyite Centrism’s Identity Crisis Is Here

If you had to summarize American centrism’s core value system, could you do it in a sentence? You certainly could with the simplistic and destructive whims of modern conservatism. Definitely with liberalism too, a word like equality could center it, while lefties have two signature policies (Medicare for All and the Green New Deal) that serve as elevator pitches for our value system. But what does centrism actually believe in? Democratic centrists and the donors that support their think tanks held an entire conference called Welcomefest earlier this year to try to answer that question, and as Hamilton Nolan described after attending, “In the most generous reading, their project asks, ‘How much good can we do without changing the existing power structure at all?'”

To hear longtime Washington Post opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin tell it last summer, there are apparently reasons “why centrism might be our salvation.” She opens by counteracting the critique that centrists don’t believe in anything by asserting that “Centrism, rather, is a mind-set… it’s an approach to governance, not a list of specific policy prescriptions.”

Even Matt Yglesias, the famed centrist blogger read by the Biden White House who has staked his Very Serious image on policy, has jumped on board with popularism, which claims its misreading of polling should come before any coherent political ideology. It’s very difficult to assert that you have tangible political beliefs when you explicitly state there is no signature policy that you endorse no matter what. Policies are just how you put your political values into action in the real world. Centrism openly declares that it does not really believe it is for anything, just against what it deems to be extreme.

Rubin fell into a classic centrist trapdoor she was explicitly trying to walk around, writing three section headers for her column with two of them stating what centrists are against. Centrists “don’t start coups,” (the World Bank and IMF would like a word), and they are apparently defined by “ending all-or-nothing politics.” I read the whole thing three times and still do not know what centrism is specifically in favor of, just what it stands opposed to. Welcomefest’s confusing message and Rubin’s column filled with blind spots do nothing to refute the line written by the conservative Bulwark today that “Because reactionary centrists do not really have values, they struggle to understand the motivations of those who do.”

That’s a line that would look right at home here in a blog like this at Splinter, providing a distinct marker of how far the pendulum has swung against America’s preeminent Very Serious brow furrowers. Many centrists have no core political belief central to their ideology, they simply roam the earth as perpetual critics who are always right. Its entire theory of politics is just one big branding exercise. An act. Just like the infotainment made by Very Serious TV show hosts like Jake Tapper. Centrism is a shallow attempt to construct a superficial ideology around negative polarization.

It is explicitly an extension of the McCarthyite project as well. To believe the right-wing and left-wing in America have similarly threatening amounts of power and influence is to traffic in a reality not shared by most Americans. The only way that American centrism can try to justify its wrongheaded and self-serving bothsides view of the world is to perpetuate Joseph McCarthy’s witch hunt into the 21st century. Their cynical embrace of antisemitism as a cudgel against the left is simply a modern take on a 1950s classic. How hard Beltway centrists punch left is a revealing indicator of what they actually believe, which is that Joseph McCarthy had a point.