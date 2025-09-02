Hedge Fund Billionaire Says U.S. Is Sliding Towards 1930s-Style Autocracy

By Jacob Weindling  |  September 2, 2025 | 4:08pm
Photo by Techcrunch
Economy Capitalism
Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975, and ever since then, the fund with $92 billion in current assets has been a major player in finance. While his reputation as something of an oracle is overblown and not supported by his fund’s recent performance, running a fund through this heavily financialized iteration of America has provided him with a unique perspective. Dalio has long spoken of the long and short cycles of capitalism, essentially boiled down to a ballpark of ten-year recessionary and hundred-year depressionary boom and bust cycles, and the market turns to him in times of uncertainty to explain how the doom just around the corner is actually rooted in our past.

As much as professional doomers like Dalio should be called out for getting run over by an endless up only march the last half-century, the structural debt issues they speak to are worth listening to. The bond market sure is, and this time his debt-driven doomerism comes with a political statement too. “Strong autocratic leadership that sprang out of the desire to take control of the financial and economic situation” is how Dalio described Trump taking ten percent of Intel. His stark assertion to the Financial Times that “what is happening now politically and socially is analogous to what happened around the world in the 1930-40 period” is notable, but he also wrote something similar from an economic perspective a decade ago. Doomerism is very much a brand you can sell on Wall Street, and Dalio leans into it.

But the headline here isn’t what the doom and gloom guy said, but that he said it at all. One of the many revealing things about America’s cowardly elite these last several months has been capital’s swift capitulation to fascism. The market’s values of stability and predictability and dependability have all gone out the window because Trump wants to appoint himself as Fed Chair and bring ZIRP back. While the stock market has been driven by retail euphoria over AI driving supposed dot com-style returns and shockingly underpinning a lot of our economic growth, smart money–funds like Dalio’s–has largely spent the year quietly selling. Financially benefiting from fascism even as their trades suggest they do not think they will in the long run in a time where “by some measures, stocks have never been pricier.”

“I am just describing the cause and effect relationships that are driving what is happening,” Dalio said to FT. “And by the way, during such times most people are silent because they are afraid of retaliation if they criticise.”

This is one of the first direct rebukes of Trumpism from Wall Street outside the tariffs, and like many things in Dalio’s career, it could hearken a sea change of elite thought more than him trying to lead it, all alongside his trademark doomer branding. But as much as I want to stress that doom has been his brand since before there was a President Donald Trump, I don’t think the 1930s parallels are that far off. I would just drag them one decade back, because to my Cassandra bias, Dalio’s ten year and hundred-year cycle theory looks like the long train is running right on time.

Gilded excess animated the 1920s, as the stock market reached new all-time highs on the back of pure euphoria and greed, alongside a greater access to the market than the tiny tickets it spawned on. Historic inequality propped up an economy where people were already struggling to get by, and when the greed and debt became too much to bear, the economy melted down. The New Deal was like an economic defibrillator after the Crash of 1929, spurring investment in long neglected communities rooted in a more equitable vision of the future, and it was an implicit threat against Dalio-esque oligarchs of the time. FDR basically told the oligarchy that a broad-based investment in a new America is the only way to stop the American people from reenacting the French Revolution on their front lawns.

Dalio should be commended for speaking up, and for the investors in his circles undoubtedly prodding him to do what they are too afraid to do, but it is what happens after this inevitable collapse that will define their legacies, because they have a hand in the status quo that led us to this moment. “Capital aligns itself with fascism” is a historical fact at the major macro level on the scale of Nazi Germany, but when smaller, less powerful countries install autocratic regimes, capital very clearly votes against fascism with their feet. That’s why it’s called capital fight, the thing New York capitalists keep threatening to do and not doing every time a Democrat gets elected.

Fascism is bad for making money. Fascists tend to install capital controls, and seize companies like Intel. Capital preferring fascism to socialism is more of a Freud thing, as they don’t like fascism either. The market needs to have at least freedom of capital and enough freedom of labor to support a robust market, as well as a direction on what interest rates the Fed is thinking they will set in five years, not wondering who the Fed Chair is going to be from day to day. Everything I was taught in finance school about risk and patience and soberly assessing the world with the numbers it gives you says that of course Trump’s tariffs are depressing economic growth and long-term investment like hiring, the latter of which obviously is harmed by Trump’s racist deportation regime, as evidenced by recent Dallas Fed Surveys. So why hasn’t anyone far more educated and wealthier than me spoken up before the doomer did? Don’t these people like money?

Trump. Is. Bad. For. Business. Yes, this is a fascist movement straight out of the 1930s, but it is taking place in the most unequal economy since the 1920s. Serious fascism came after the economic crash, and if Ray Dalio thinks that 2020 serves as the big crash his 1930s-1940s analogy requires, he should listen to more Ray Dalio, and see how the bond market and debt rating companies are worried about the out of control debt cycle Ray Dalio loves to talk about. The murder bill the GOP just passed will exacerbate it, and should Trump’s trade war continue to push us in a stagflationary direction, then Ray Dalio’s doomer prophecies may eventually wind up being right, just a decade too early in both directions.

 
