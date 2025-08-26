Bernie What The Hell Are You Doing?

Last week, Trump shook down Intel and extracted a ten percent stake from it in a classic protection racket move. This stake will be held by the United States federal government, but that entity is totally controlled by a man who has openly mused two days in a row about being a “dictator,” so you’re completely delusional if you think anyone but Trump controls that stake in Intel. This is state capitalism, similar to Maoism, and anyone who considers themselves a conservative and not a shameless Trump bootlicker should oppose this on ideological grounds. That most of the GOP has happily supported the outline of a policy once proposed by Bernie Sanders just goes to show you how much Republicans let Trump dictate what they think about the world and how little personal agency in their own thoughts and beliefs they really have.

Which brings me to Senator Bernie Sanders, who complimented Trump for this shakedown, claiming that it is what Sanders submitted to Congress three years ago. Independent of whether this is good policy, and it could be in responsible hands, treating whatever Trump does as anything other than a fascist takeover is the height of naivete. And yet, “I am glad the Trump administration is in agreement with the amendment I offered three years ago,” said Bernie Sanders to Reuters.

He submitted this proposal to Congress alongside Elizabeth Warren as an amendment to the CHIPS Act, who had a much better response. “Donald Trump seems to have stumbled on an idea that I pushed years ago to promote corporate accountability,” said Warren to Reuters. “The president just saying he wants the public to have a stake in a major company isn’t the same as having a real strategy to rein in stock buybacks, onshore jobs, and support long-term economic growth in America.”