Trump, An Avowed Central Planner, Is A Mao-Style Communist

It’s practically impossible to classify Donald Trump’s core economic policy of central planning as capitalist. Sure, he is pro-capitalism in that he wants to allow oil companies to drill into your head to find their black gold if need be, and like most of our depraved capitalists buying our politics off while aligning themselves with a communist, believes that regulations need not exist. But the key aspect of Trump’s economic agenda–that he gets to plan who is say, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist or Intel’s CEO and which companies have to pay extra taxes just to sell their product here and which don’t–is deeply Maoist. No MAGAchud in the comments would deny it if President Bernie Sanders was doing the same thing.

The Soviet Union is perhaps the most famed centrally planned economy of the modern era, but China, Cuba, Vietnam and Laos all have some aspects of central planning while opening their markets up to private capital, and the United States under Trump is following a similar model. That’s not me saying it. That’s The Wall Street Journal detailing how “The U.S. Marches Toward State Capitalism With American Characteristics.” Trump plans the economy, like trying to force us from an import-driven economy to an export-driven one, and if General Motors has to take a 35 percent hit to its net income because of Trump’s central planning, so be it.

This kind of policy trends towards communism. Fascist states like Germany and Italy of the 1930s and 40s had some central planning, but active management of the economy is nowhere near as intrinsic to fascism as it is to communism and socialism. Trump obviously is opposed to the more egalitarian aspects of communism where some of the state is centrally planned around the people’s demands, and his vision of central planning is predicated on his own demand. America built the most powerful economy in history while importing more cheap goods than anyone ever has, but Trump likes to think he can turn the tides of history and run back the Industrial Revolution. He has been very open about how he is willing to slow down the economy in order to centrally plan it around his long-term vision of something it is not and hasn’t been in over a century. This is communism!

Perhaps the closest comparison for the Republican Party’s stated desire to radically change America is the Maoist Cultural Revolution. Mao Zedong wanted to preserve Chinese communism by purging remnants of capitalist elements from society, and after a decade of strife, it resulted in untold misery, at least a million dead and the loss of countless Chinese cultural heritage. Mao waged a war on bourgeois elements he alleged had infiltrated the government in an attempt to institute capitalism, and he wanted to ensure that his cultural and political vision of Chinese communism permeated every aspect of society. Flip capitalism and communism around, and this is the explicit thing Trump says he wants to do. The problem is, he is so clearly not a capitalist.