Major Pension Fund Pulls $14 Billion from BlackRock Over Its Abandonment of ESG

BlackRock, planet earth’s largest asset manager, just lost $14 billion in business from European pension fund PFZW because Blackrock abandoned its environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards under pressure from Trump and the GOP. “Go woke, go broke” is the favored delusional justification Republicans use in their bid to make the world a worse place to live for everyone who isn’t a well-off white man, but here we have proof that abandoning the fight against climate change will cost you billions of dollars and business with some of the largest asset managers known to mankind.

“We did not renew our contract with BlackRock under our new investment strategy,” wrote PFZW in a statement. The pension fund overseeing $289 billion in assets for Dutch healthcare workers has developed a new strategy where financial performance, risk and sustainability have equal weight in their models, which means that the kind of investments Republicans want funds like BlackRock to make has a shrinking global market. What business geniuses the tariff people are.

When I was learning how to do this stuff in grad school just as Splinter launched last year, understanding risk was the central point of every lesson being taught. Wall Street has earned the reputation of being a bunch of reckless gamblers, but I promise you that the VaR models that dot the land say otherwise. Returns mean nothing without risk. One of my professors told a story about a man who thought he was over-performing the S&P 500 with a bunch of small stocks, but when my professor compared his portfolio to the S&P 600 filled with small stocks, it was matching the actual market he was participating in.