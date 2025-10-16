I Will Never Talk to Microsoft’s AI PC

I learned today that I have bought my last Windows PC, as Microsoft’s executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi said about the future of Windows, “We think we’re on the cusp of the next evolution, where AI happens not just in that chatbot and gets naturally integrated into the hundreds of millions of experiences that people use every day.” I can hear my finance degree screeching in pain on the wall as I write this. I did not suffer through the hell of learning countless Excel and R formulas and strategies to analyze data in grad school only to say the word “Vlookup” to a freaking robot. You can pry my tedious formulas from my cold, dead hands.

“You should be able to talk to your PC, have it understand you, and then be able to have magic happen from that,” says Mehdi. “With your permission, we want people to be able to share with their AI on Windows what they’re doing and what they’re seeing. The PC should be able to act on your behalf.” Fuck you. Go away. Leave me to write my tedious Excel formulas alone in peace.

This the company that changed the world with Word and Excel, and provided an outlet for man to express our individuality and thought processes through the computer in a way that is actually magical, because it gives the user control over their own experience to create a product that reflects them. What most AI products do is encourage you to relinquish control of that effervescence inside you that makes you a living being and not a robot, and it flattens the human experience. The beauty of the age of the internet is that all of our computers look like us, and AI is reversing that dynamic to a degree in its bid to centralize everything under a handful of algorithms.

Yes, you can program your own AI, but it is not the same kind of freedom that sandboxes like Excel and Word provide. I have done it myself in my UFO investigations. This is where I disclose that I am not a total luddite on this subject, and I do think that there is utility to AI. I have told this story before, but my Quantitative Analysis class in grad school was taught by a professor who knew all the kids were using ChatGPT for their homework, and so he taught us to program in R, and encouraged us to use ChatGPT. That way we could see for ourselves that when we asked it to “do the thing we need to do,” it spit out gibberish that didn’t work, but when we plugged in our own code first, it was actually very good at reproducing it and cutting time off a lot of repetitive tasks. This is the kind of stuff that is still in the same spirit as Word and Excel, where humanity is the input and our logic and reason is the output, aided by the magic of computers.

But the way AI is being pushed on us is not that. That is not the ask that these Silicon Valley titans propping up the economy are making of us, they want us to submit to AI. Sam Altman is explicitly saying he wants it to be our sext buddy.